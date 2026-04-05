Pop Mart replacing Take 2 discount store at CityWalk Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood will be opening a Pop Mart location at CityWalk Hollywood.

Walls have gone up around the former Take 2 location, a discount merchandise store that closed earlier this week.

Pop Mart is a global collectible toy brand known for its figures sold in “blind boxes,” where buyers don’t know which item they’ll receive until opened. The brand recently surged in popularity thanks to the growing craze surrounding its Labubu character.

No further details or timeframe have been announced regarding the store’s opening.

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