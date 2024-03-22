It may be March, but Horror never sleeps! Halloween Horror Nights 2024 is officially under construction at Universal Studios Hollywood.

As of now, maze (aka house) construction is taking place in the Curious George Parking Lot and the Revenge of the Mummy extended queue. Universal gets an early start on maze construction to ensure the highly detailed sets are complete by the time Opening Night rolls around.

Despite the start of construction, no information for this year’s event has been released – including event dates.

