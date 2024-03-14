Welcome back to our monthly photo update for Universal Studios Hollywood and Citywalk. This month, we take a look at some new construction work being done in preparation for the new Fast and Furious coaster on the Upper Lot and a few other projects around the park.

Let’s get started!

Park Update Index

» CityWalk Hollywood

» Fast & Furious Coaster Construction

» Power Up Cafe

» Studio Tour 60th Anniversary

» A Little Bit of This, A Little Bit of That

CityWalk Hollywood

Universal Cinema is promoting the new Dreamworks film Kung Fu Panda 4 which was released in theaters earlier this month, as well as Illumination’s Despicable Me 4, which will be released in July of this year.

There’s a pop-up photo op for the film in front of the theater.

Fast & Furious Coaster Construction

It’s official: the project has gone vertical. What appears to be the loading station is rising fast, while crews continue to work on the hillside preparing the site for coaster footers and track.

More cranes and construction equipment have arrived on site as the work is beginning to ramp up.

Power Up Cafe

The Power Up Cafe opened to guests last month. You can save time in line by using the Universal Studios Hollywood app to order ahead of time.

Also, with the opening of the Power Up cafe, the residents of New York are back in their apartment windows, interacting with guests below.

Studio Tour 60th Anniversary

For the 60th anniversary of the World Famous Studio Tour, Universal Studios Hollywood has begun transforming their current trams into a tribute to the original “Glamor Trams” that shuttled guests through the lot in its first year of operation.

Only one tram with the new look is in service, as of now, but they will slowly be rolling out more before the anniversary celebration.

A Little Bit of This, A Little Bit of That

The picture car from The Mummy (1999) has come back to the park, featured next to the Studio Store at the main entrance.

The meet and greet area for Po the Panda, from Kung Fu Panda – outside the Dreamworks Theater, has been updated to celebrate the release of Kung Fu Panda 4. Po also sports a new look – but we kept missing him during our visit.

The main entrance to the park celebrates the one-year anniversary of Super Nintendo World opening in Hollywood.

That’ll do it for this month’s photo update. Thank you for joining us and following our coverage of Universal Parks and Resorts, we wish you well and will see you next month.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.