Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from March 18, 2024, to March 24, 2024.

Universal Orlando

2024’s Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval will run daily from February 3 through April 7, 2024. The concerts have ended for the event but all the food, fun, and nightly parade will continue!

This year’s Mardi Gras parade theme will bring the elements to life in six new, beautifully designed parade floats inspired by Earth, wind, fire, water, the and the moon.

Universal Orlando will be celebrating “Butterbeer Season”, offering fans and guests a chance to enjoy Butterbeer in all-new ways within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter through April 30, 2024.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

The Nighttime Lights At Hogwarts Castle is currently on an extended closure for “future show enhancements”. No reopening timeframe has been given at this time.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood will be celebrating “Butterbeer Season”, offering fans and guests a chance to enjoy Butterbeer in all-new ways within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter through April 30, 2024.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

The Earthquake portion of the Studio Tour is closed for refurbishment until Spring 2024. The Studio Tour remains open but will now bypass that portion.

Honeydukes in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter will be closed for refurbishment through March 25th.

