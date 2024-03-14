Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood have announced they will celebrate “Butterbeer Season”, offering fans and guests a chance to enjoy Butterbeer in all-new ways within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter beginning March 15 and continuing through April 30, 2024.

With a flavor reminiscent of butterscotch and shortbread, Butterbeer is a Wizarding World treat that includes cold, frozen, hot, and non-dairy Butterbeer beverages along with Butterbeer fudge, potted cream, and ice cream.

Throughout Butterbeer Season, both destinations will roll out delectable treats, including an ice lolly that features the Butterbeer flavor in popsicle form. Plus, new Butterbeer caramels will only be available at Universal Orlando Resort. For a limited time during Butterbeer Season, cold and frozen Butterbeer will be available for purchase in a special collectible silver stein.

The celebration also marks the introduction of Florean Fortescue’s Ice-Cream counter within “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” at Universal Studios Hollywood. Opening on Friday, March 29, the all-new venue, located in Honeydukes, will feature 10 soft serve ice cream flavors, including Butterbeer, Banana, Chocolate, Mint, Orange, Vanilla, Toffee Nut, Granny Smith Apple, Pistachio, and Toffee Apple, served in a cup or waffle cone.

