To celebrate the release of the new 87North film The Fall Guy, Universal Studios Hollywood recently collaborated with Universal Pictures and 87North to create The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show, based on the upcoming new film, The Fall Guy.

87North Productions, the world-renowned production and action design company founded by famed blockbuster director David Leitch and producer Kelly McCormick, produced the show as a way to bring the company’s unique storytelling to a new level of immersion, as stated by Leitch himself: “We make movies to give audiences an experience, and what better way to amplify 87North’s brand of action storytelling than to evolve into live events.”

Running now through May 19, this brand-new stunt show serves as a preshow that offers guests an entertaining glimpse into the behind-the-scenes world of stunt performers right before they get fully immersed into the captivating plot of WaterWorld. The brief yet action-packed The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show showcases a peek at how stunt performances are brought to life while celebrating the hard work of the unsung heroes of the film and television industries that rarely receive recognition.

The new pre-show includes a variety of extreme stunts such as awe-inspiring jet ski and motorbike tricks; live fire burns; and of course, many thrilling high falls across the WaterWorld set under the premise of an original storyline fitting for the upcoming The Fall Guy film, which arrives in theaters on May 3.

On top of the excitement of this new preshow, Universal Studios Hollywood invited the star of the film, Ryan Gosling himself, as well as David Leitch, to participate in a special performance and Q&A afterward to help kick off the official opening of the show on April 27.

Additionally, it only makes sense that while opening a new stunt show based on a movie that honors the hard work of stunt performers, Gosling would also give a shoutout during the Q&A to two of his own stunt doubles from the film who were, at least initially, secretly in the audience: Ben Jenkin and recent Guinness World Record-breaker Logan Holladay.

Following the film’s release, guests are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to get a double dose of The Fall Guy by seeing The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show in the theme park and then seeing the film at the Universal Cinema in CityWalk. A photo op based on the film can also be found just outside the WaterWorld entrance for anyone interested in capturing an action-packed shot to commemorate this limited-time experience.

As always, we thank Universal Studios Hollywood for inviting us out for this exciting celebration of the opening of The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show, which runs before each WaterWorld performance through May 19.

