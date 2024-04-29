Universal Orlando has announced that DreamWorks Land will officially open at Universal Studios Florida on June 14, 2024.

The expansive area offers fun for the entire family; including a family-friendly coaster, multiple interactive play areas, live entertainment, character meet and greets, and more.

Guests will be able to enter “the vivid world and imagination of DreamWorks Animation”, like exploring Shrek’s Swamp just outside of his 35-foot-tall cottage, taking a ride on a the Trollercoaster, interacting with Po in the Panda Village and meeting favorite characters like Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse.

Guests will also discover unique treats, photo-op-worthy murals, interactive play areas, splash pads, and entertainment offerings themed to popular DreamWorks stories and characters.

