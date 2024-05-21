Knott’s Berry Farm has announced they will be celebrating the 90th anniversary of Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant with celebrations throughout the year.

The story of Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant begins in the 1920s when Walter and Cordelia Knott began farming their acres of leased land in the farm community of Buena Park. To make ends meet, Cordelia began serving hot biscuits and homemade preserves to customers of the family’s roadside produce stand. Word spread, and by 1934 it became necessary for Cordelia to expand her menu to include her now famous country-fried chicken.

Here’s a look at all the offerings that will be held throughout the year:

May 25 – September 2 – Start your day in a berry special way at the Berry Family Breakfast event, featuring delicious dishes and a warm, family-friendly atmosphere. Available on select weekends from 8 am to 11 am, starting from May 22 through September 2.

June 13 – Party like it's 1934 and celebrate with us as we receive a Resolution of Recognition from the Office of Senator Janet Nguyen, commemorating our 90 years of excellence in the community. Those in attendance will be the first to grab exclusive anniversary merch.

Select Dates in June and July – Seniors 65+ can treat themselves to a delightful Early Bird Senior Buffet Dinner every Tuesday from 3 pm to 5 pm, starting from June 18, June 25, July 2, and July 9.

July 6 – Join us as we celebrate National Fried Chicken Day! Mrs. Knott's Chicken Dinner Restaurant has served over ninety million pounds of fresh chicken over the past 90 years! Enjoy special fried chicken dishes and celebrate this delicious occasion with photo ops and a discount only available on this day.

August – Experience a blast from the past with our new Throwback Happy Hour Flights. These flights will feature popular drinks from the past 9 decades and are only available at the bar from 11-3PM.

Select nights of Knott's Scary Farm in September and October: Experience a spooky Midnight Breakfast Buffet every Friday to Sunday from 12 am to 3 am, featuring a variety of breakfast favorites and packaged with a commemorative Scary Farm T-shirt.

November: Join us for Cordelia's Tea Party – A 90th Anniversary Celebration. Enjoy a traditional tea party experience, featuring unique tea blends, delicious treats, and a commemorative teaspoon.

: Join us for . Enjoy a traditional tea party experience, featuring unique tea blends, delicious treats, and a commemorative teaspoon. December: Join us on select weekends from 8 am to 11 am for Santa’s Breakfast. Meet Santa Claus, enjoy a delicious breakfast and receive a commemorative plush.

