Universal Orlando has announced Major Sweets Candy Factory, a new original haunted house that will be featured at Halloween Horror Nights 33.

This is the 3rd original house announcement we’ve gotten in the past week, and just like the other houses – Universal only provided a summary of the house’s synopsis:

“You’ve been invited to chaperone a field trip to a candy factory. The deadly delicious treats turn the kids into sugar-fueled fiends.”

The haunted house will see the return of Major Sweets – a character that was featured during Halloween Horror Nights 31’s scarezone, Sweet Revenge.

Halloween Horror Nights 33 will take place from August 30, 2024, through November 3, 2024. This year’s event will feature 10 haunted houses, 5 scare zones, and live entertainment featuring the top names in horror entertainment.

Single-night tickets start at $82.99. Multi-night tickets, such as the Frequent Fear Pass, are not available at this time, though we expect them to be on sale later this year.

