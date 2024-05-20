Universal Orlando has announced Goblin’s Feast, a new original haunted house that will be featured at Halloween Horror Nights 33.

Universal did not share much information outside of a summary of the house’s synopsis:

“Welcome to the Goblin’s Feast Tavern and visit the goblin village where a lavish feast is being prepared for goblins, orcs, hobgoblins, and witches. And you’re the main course.”

Halloween Horror Nights 33 will take place from August 30, 2024, through November 3, 2024. This year’s event will feature 10 haunted houses, 5 scare zones, and live entertainment featuring the top names in horror entertainment.

Single-night tickets start at $82.99. Multi-night tickets, such as the Frequent Fear Pass, are not available at this time, though we expect them to be on sale later this year.

