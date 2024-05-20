Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from May 20, 2024, to May 26, 2024.

Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando has extended “Butterbeer Season“, an event offering fans and guests a chance to enjoy Butterbeer in all-new ways within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, through June 2, 2024.

Universal Orlando is holding Passholder Bonus Benefits, an event celebrating their annual passholders, from May 1-24, 2024.

On reserve a spot for Passholder Previews to experience the all-new DreamWorks Land. Specific details on how to reserve your spot will be shared soon.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish at Islands of Adventure is closed for refurbishment. The ride is expected to reopen on May 25, 2024.

Pteranodon Flyers at Islands of Adventure is currently closed for an indefinite period. No reopening timeframe has been given at this time.

Universal Studios Hollywood

The Studio Tour is celebrating its 60th Anniversary! The Tour will feature new additions, experiences, and returning Glamor Trams throughout the Summer. The Celebration will take place starting April 26 through August 11, 2024.

Universal Studios Hollywood has extended “Butterbeer Season“, an event offering fans and guests a chance to enjoy Butterbeer in all-new ways within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, through June 2, 2024.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

No refurbishments are scheduled at this time.

