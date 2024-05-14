Universal Orlando has announced dates for DreamWorks Land’s Passholder Previews, taking place on select times on May 24 – 27, 2024.

On be able to make a reservation for themselves and up to eight more Passholders to experience the all-new themed land. Specific details on how to reserve your spot will be shared later.

Guests must have their Pass ID and the Pass ID for the additional UOAPs they would like to bring, to reserve a date and time.

DreamWorks Land offers fun for the entire family; including a family-friendly coaster, multiple interactive play areas, live entertainment, character meet and greets, and more. The land is set to officially open to the public on June 14, 2024.

