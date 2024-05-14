Universal Studios Hollywood has announced an exclusive after-hours Pass Member Park Takeover, presented by Coca-Cola featuring Sprite Chill, will take place on June 5, 2024.

Pass Member can enjoy their favorite rides and attractions, character meet-and-greets, photo ops, outdoor Sprite Chill Lounge, themed games, DJ’s, silent disco, and more.

Admission is free with a valid Annual or Season Pass and an advance online reservation. Space is limited. First come, first served.

RSVPs for the event will start May 22, 2024, after 11:15 am.

