Universal Orlando has announced that the Minion Cafe will be temporarily closed from May 13 through May 18, 2024.

Minion Cafe is the marquee dining location in Minion Land, which opened last Summer. No reason for the quick closure has been given.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.