Announcement season has begun as Universal Orlando has announced Slaughter Sinema 2 will be one of the 10 haunted houses featured at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights 33 at Universal Orlando.

The house was announced during a panel at Spooky Empire, where a Halloween Horror Nights panel was held.

Slaughter Sinema 2 is a sequel to 2018’s Slaughter Sinema, spoofing B-movie horror films. The house will take place at the “Carey Drive-in” and will feature 8 different “films” inspired by creature features, grindhouse gore, spaghetti westerns, and more. You can check out a walk-through of the original house below:

Halloween Horror Nights 33 will take place from August 30, 2024, through November 3, 2024. This year’s event will feature 10 haunted houses, 5 scare zones, and live entertainment featuring the top names in horror entertainment.

Single-night tickets start at $82.99. Multi-night tickets, such as the Frequent Fear Pass, are not available at this time, though we expect them to be on sale later this year.

