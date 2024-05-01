UPDATE 5/2/24: Universal Studios Hollywood has also extended Butterbeer Season. Article updated.

Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood has announced they will continue celebrating “Butterbeer Season” and have extended it until June 2.

Butterbeer Season offers fans and guests a chance to enjoy Butterbeer in all-new ways within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Universal Orlando has also announced that the new limited-time Butterbeer ice lolly is now available.

The new limited-time Butterbeer ice lolly has arrived AND Butterbeer Season has been extended until June 2. Enjoy biting into a shell resembling a freshly poured mug of the beloved beverage to find a perfectly creamy Butterbeer filling – in addition to the other seasonal treats. pic.twitter.com/4zQ3GP1PqV — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) May 1, 2024

With a flavor reminiscent of butterscotch and shortbread, Butterbeer is a Wizarding World treat that includes cold, frozen, hot, and non-dairy Butterbeer beverages along with Butterbeer fudge, potted cream, and ice cream.

During Butterbeer Season, cold and frozen Butterbeer will be available for purchase in a special collectible limited edition silver stein.

