Universal Orlando will announce more details on May 2, 2024, for Super Nintendo World, one of the 5 worlds that will open as part of Epic Universe next year.

A new medallion was sent out to members of the media teasing the announcement:

We got our next Epic Universe medallion! We’ll be getting Super Nintendo World details tomorrow! @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/xQ7beGF1NC — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) May 1, 2024

Along with the new medallion, the booklet reads “Jump in, Power Up, and Play On. It’s time to leap into the next portal: Super Nintendo World”

Super Nintendo World will let guests enter the iconic green pipe and discover a new way to play as they step into the worlds of beloved characters like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Donkey Kong. The new world is expected to feature Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge and Donkey Kong Mine Cart Madness roller coaster.

Opening in 2025, Epic Universe will transport guests to expansive worlds featuring more than 50 awe-inspiring attractions, entertainment, dining, and shopping experiences. Guests will enter through a set of “majestic portals that capture the imagination and creativity of each world”.

