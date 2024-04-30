Universal Orlando has released a new line inspired by their upcoming new land, DreamWorks Land – which opens at Universal Studios Florida on June 14.

The merchandise includes clothing, drinkware, headbands themed to beloved DreamWorks characters, and more.

1 of 21

In addition, interactive bubble wands inspired by Trolls and Jurassic World will be available soon. The bubble wands will activate fun features when interacting with other wands and will also interact with select Universal Mega Movie Parade floats when the parade debuts on . More details will be revealed in the next few months.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend contacting our friends at MEI-Travel for a free, no-obligation quote to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.