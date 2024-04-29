Cinnabon has officially closed its location in CityWalk Orlando. The location, along with the recently-closed Quiet Flight, closed to make way for new experiences.

Construction walls have been set up along the former entrances. The famous Wave Surfing photo op has been removed. There is no word as to whether Universal plans to relocate the popular photo-op.

More details on what will be replacing the locations will be revealed by Universal Orlando soon.

Cinnabon will return in some form at another location, which has yet to be announced. In the meantime, they have set up a temporary cart in front of the CineMark rotunda.

