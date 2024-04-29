Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from April 29, 2024, to May 5, 2024.

Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando will be celebrating “Butterbeer Season”, offering fans and guests a chance to enjoy Butterbeer in all-new ways within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter through April 30, 2024.

Universal Orlando is holding Passholder Bonus Benefits, an event celebrating their annual passholders, from May 1-24, 2024.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish at Islands of Adventure will close for refurbishment on April 27, 2024. The ride is expected to reopen on May 25, 2024.

Pteranodon Flyers at Islands of Adventure is currently closed for an indefinite period. No reopening timeframe has been given at this time.

Universal Studios Hollywood

The Studio Tour is celebrating its 60th Anniversary! The Tour will feature new additions, experiences, and returning Glamor Trams throughout the Summer. The Celebration will take place starting April 26 through August 11, 2024.

Universal Studios Hollywood will be celebrating “Butterbeer Season”, offering fans and guests a chance to enjoy Butterbeer in all-new ways within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter through April 30, 2024.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

No refurbishments are scheduled at this time.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.