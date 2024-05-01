Universal Orlando’s hotels will offer guests the chance to celebrate Mother’s Day on-site on Sunday, May 12, 2024; with delicious buffets, desserts, drinks, and live entertainment.

Loews Royal Pacific Resort offers a brunch buffet in Islands Dining Room with carving stations featuring herb crusted prime rib, smoked ham, sesame salmon, plus an omelet and waffle station, iced raw bar and sushi and stir fry stations. Desserts include croissant bread pudding, mini red velvet cupcakes, dark chocolate flourless fudge cake, dulce de leche cheesecake and more. Entertainment will feature hula dancers, ukulele player and a face painter. View full menu here.

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort features a brunch buffet in Amatista Cookhouse, serving up herb crusted prime rib, pork loin, seared salmon, plus salads, charcuterie, iced raw bar and a dessert table filled with delicious delights including strawberry basil shortcake, coconut bread pudding, dark chocolate s’mores, Earl Grey lemon pavlovas and more. Entertainment will feature a face painter and Caribbean steel drum player. View full menu here.

Hard Rock Hotel serves up Mother’s Day brunch in The Kitchen, featuring an array of breakfast items, plus carving stations with beef strip loin, honey ham, cedar plank salmon, chilled seafood and a pasta station. The dessert bar will feature more than a dozen sweet treats including chocolate dipped Nutella profiteroles, raspberry lemon drop cream puffs, maple bacon scones, berry shortcake shooters and more. Bloody Mary and mimosa cocktails are included. (Adults ages 21+ only with valid ID). Live music will set the vibe for a fun brunch experience. View full menu here.

You can make reservations online or call 407.503.DINE (3463)

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend contacting our friends at MEI-Travel for a free, no-obligation quote to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.