Universal Orlando has announced Triplets of Terror, a new original haunted house that will be featured at Halloween Horror Nights 33.

This is the 6th original house announcement, concluding a week of reveals. Here is the official synopsis from Universal:

“You’re invited to the Barmy triplets’ birthday bash. But beware, they celebrate by recreating their family’s murders. Prepare for a gory gathering.”

Halloween Horror Nights 33 will take place from August 30, 2024, through November 3, 2024. This year’s event will feature 10 haunted houses, 5 scare zones, and live entertainment featuring the top names in horror entertainment.

Single-night tickets start at $82.99. Multi-night tickets, such as the Frequent Fear Pass, are not available at this time, though we expect them to be on sale later this year.

