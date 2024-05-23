Universal Orlando has announced Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America, a new original haunted house that will be featured at Halloween Horror Nights 33.

This is the 5th original house announcement we’ve gotten in the past week, and just like the other houses – Universal only provided a summary of the house’s synopsis:

“With La Muerte as your guide, you’ll be begging for piedad from these three terrifying legends: Tlahuelpuchi, La Lechuza and El Silbón.”

Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America was featured as a haunted house last year at Universal Studios Hollywood. You can check out a video below.

Halloween Horror Nights 33 will take place from August 30, 2024, through November 3, 2024. This year’s event will feature 10 haunted houses, 5 scare zones, and live entertainment featuring the top names in horror entertainment.

Single-night tickets start at $82.99. Multi-night tickets, such as the Frequent Fear Pass, are not available at this time, though we expect them to be on sale later this year.

