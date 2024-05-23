Universal Orlando is offering U.S. and Canadian residents a new ticket deal to “seize the summer” and plan an exciting getaway to Universal Orlando Resort.

On sale today, the “Get 2 Days Free with a 2-Park, 3-Day Ticket” offer gives guests access to five days of theme park fun across Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure for the price of a 3-Day ticket, starting as low as $255.99 (Ticket prices/availability vary by day), per adult, plus tax. Guests can also upgrade their ticket to include access to Universal Volcano Bay water theme park, where they can cool off in a tropical oasis that offers the perfect balance of thrills and relaxation.

Universal Orlando will be debuting new experiences this summer; with DreamWorks Land, CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular – a riveting new nighttime lagoon show; and Hogwarts Always – an all-new castle projection show in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade, set to open June 14, 2024.

And on July 3, guests will enjoy the debut of Universal’s largest daytime parade to date, Universal Mega Movie Parade.

Special offers are also available for Universal Orlando’s hotels, which offer something for every style and budget, and with exclusive theme park benefits. Right now, guests can book a stay for four or more nights and save 20% at all eight hotels.

Looking to take advantage of this special offer? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.