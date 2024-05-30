Universal Orlando has announced that guests can experience Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights before it officially opens with limited capacity and shorter wait times at an exclusive Premium Scream Night event on Thursday, August 29.

Tickets for this experience go on sale on Thursday, June 6.

For the first time in the event’s history, Premium Scream Night guests will be among the first to face this year’s slate of all-new frights – with 10 haunted houses, five scare zones, and outrageous live entertainment. Ticketholders will also enjoy:

Everything fans love about the world’s premier Halloween event in a more intimate experience – complete with limited capacity and shorter wait times;

Staggered entry by group into the haunted houses, (also known as “pulsing”)

A selection of all-you-care-to-enjoy food items created by Universal’s award-winning culinary team and inspired by this season’s haunts, as well as non-alcoholic beverages;

An exclusive event souvenir credential and lanyard;

Access to select attractions at Universal Studios Florida;

and free self-parking on August 29.

Tickets for the Halloween Horror Nights Premium Scream Night event are limited and will be available for purchase online beginning June 6 for $350 plus tax. Universal Annual and Seasonal Passholders can purchase tickets for the discounted price of $325 plus tax.

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando officially kicks off on August 30 and will run select nights through November 3. Additional details about this year’s event will be revealed soon.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that HORROR-filled Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood. Earn a $25 gift card with any package (hotel and tickets) that is booked through 12/31/24.