Universal Orlando will host “Love is Universal” Nights at the Red Coconut Club on Thursdays and Fridays throughout June.

Featuring exclusive drinks, merchandise, a DJ, and live entertainment, Red Coconut Club will be open Thursdays from 5p to 12a, and Fridays from 5p to 1a.

Debuting in 2019, “Love is Universal” is a line of pride merchandise celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

Now through , 2024, 100% of profits from the Love is Universal Collection will be donated to local non-profit organizations that support and engage the LGBTQ+ community.

