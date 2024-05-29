Universal Orlando has announced they will open the Universal Epic Universe Preview Center at Universal CityWalk Orlando this June.

Replacing the Universal Legacy Store, the all-new interactive experience allows guests to get an up-close look at the new theme park ahead of its opening in 2025.

Guests will have the chance to check out a massive model offering a bird’s-eye view of the entire park, highlighting many of the attractions and experiences coming to the new theme park. Guests will also be able to see exciting elements of the model come to life via augmented reality on compatible mobile devices, shop a variety of brand-new collections of Epic Universe merchandise, and pose for pictures with unique backgrounds themed to each of the park’s five spectacular worlds.

Located on a 750-acre site, Epic Universe is just a few miles away from Universal Orlando’s current theme park campus. The new theme park is set to open in 2025.

