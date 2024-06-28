The Margaritaville Lone Palm Airport bar, located in CityWalk Orlando, has removed the iconic seaplane, the Hemisphere Dancer, for refurbishment.

Per Margaritaville, the plane will return next year after its refurbishment. Despite the plane’s removal, The Lone Palm Airport bar will continue to operate as normal.

The Hemisphere Dancer was singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett’s personal seaplane.

