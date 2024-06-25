Universal Orlando invites guests to celebrate the Fourth of July with special entertainment at Universal Studios Florida and Universal CityWalk, including live DJs and bands, stilt walkers, and more. The festivities will kick off in the evening and include a special pyrotechnic display in honor of Independence Day.

Universal Studios Florida Festivities

At Universal Studios Florida, July 4 entertainment kicks off at 6:15 p.m. at the Music Plaza Stage and the party doesn’t stop until the park closes. Entertainment at the Music Plaza Stage will include a live DJ and meet and greets with fan-favorite characters and roaming patriotic stiltwalkers. At 10 pm, guests can enjoy a festive pyrotechnic display over the Universal Studios Florida lagoon to cap off the celebration.

Guests will also have the chance to see the all-new, CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular, which guests can see at 9 pm on July 4.

Access to the July 4 festivities is included with regular admission to Universal Studios Florida.

Universal CityWalk Festivities

Guests can also celebrate all things red, white, and blue at Universal CityWalk beginning at 5 pm, where they can enjoy music from a DJ and live bands, American Sirens and Rexine, at the Plaza and Waterfront stages, and interact with patriotic stilt walkers roaming throughout Universal CityWalk’s Promenade. Guests can also enjoy free self-parking beginning at 6 p.m. Additional restrictions may apply and are subject to change without notice.

