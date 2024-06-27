Universal Orlando has announced dates for 2024’s Passholder Appreciation Days – taking place from August 15 through September 30, 2024.

In addition, Passholder Nights returns for two nights on August 16 and 17. Per Universal, Reservations for Passholder Nights will open July 24 after 11 am.

No other details have been shared just yet and will be announced at a later time.

Passholder Appreciation Days is a celebration of Universal’s Passholders, where they are given extra perks and benefits – including dedicated entrances and lines, exclusive menu items and merchandise, and extra savings.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

