Ghostbusters is coming back to Halloween Horror Nights! Universal Parks has announced that Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando and Hollywood will feature a haunted house based on the film, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will transport fans of the film franchise to New York City where the Spengler family teams up with the original Ghostbusters who are now at the helm of a top-secret research lab for their ghost-busting enterprise. With the daunting discovery of an old relic that has set free the vengeful spirit of Garraka, who threatens to freeze everyone to death, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their city and save the world from a second Ice Age.

As guests venture through the haunted houses, they will find themselves in the sinister world of the supernatural, from Ray’s Occult Books shop to the Ghostbuster’s new high-tech lab and containment facility to the dank New York City sewer system. Fans will embark on this petrifying journey alongside the Ghostbusters, encountering iconic ghosts who slime and nefarious villains who are out for revenge – all while trying to escape an army of ghastly creatures bent on cracking bones and turning their veins into rivers of ice. As they navigate their way through freezing and frightening conditions, the Ghostbusters will need their wit and humor to defend the city they love from a terror too chilling to believe.

Halloween Horror Nights 33 will take place at Universal Studios Florida starting Friday, August 30, 2024.

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 will kick off at Universal Studios Hollywood starting Thursday, Sept 5, 2024.

