The Summer season is here, and Universal Orlando has opened their 2024 Summer Tribute Store; featuring merchandise from Ghostbusters, Back to the Future, E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, Jaws and Shrek .

This year’s limited-time store is inspired by a 1980s-themed retail space celebrating these beloved classics – transporting guests to “The Tribute Store Plaza”.

Guests will discover new merchandise, various photo opportunities, and countless Easter eggs inspired by familiar characters and moments from each film. Upon entering the Tribute Store Plaza, guests will first walk into the Mega Video Rental store, which features merchandise from Back to the Future, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, and Jaws. This is where guests will also be able to find their VHS cover that they could purchase to be featured in the store.

The second room brings us to the Mega Castle Arcade, with a nostalgic ambiance reminiscent of the 1980s, highlighted by the awesomely retro, black-lit neon carpet. Additionally, guests can indulge in seasonally themed treats linked to the films featured in the store – including Shrek’s Onion Cheesecake, an onion-shaped key lime cheesecake.

The final room brings us back to the Tribute Theatre, a location used in 2022’s Summer Tribute Store, where the checkout area is located before you exit the store.

As guests explore throughout the Tribute Store, they’ll discover various photo opportunities and countless Easter eggs inspired by familiar characters and moments from each of the films, or even nods to former theme park attractions:

Later this summer, the store will also carry the all-new interactive bubble wands inspired by Trolls, Minions, and Jurassic World that include fun features that allow them to interact with each other as well as with specific floats in the Universal Mega Movie Parade when it debuts on July 3.

