The horror season is upon us! Halloween Horror Nights 2024 is set to begin Thursday, Sept 5 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

For those who have visited the event in the past, you know what to expect. For those who haven’t, get ready for some unforgettable horrific encounters…

Universal Studios Hollywood’s haunted houses are known for their incredible make-up, costuming, and set design.

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 features 8 haunted houses, 4 scarezones, the Terror Tram, and two shows – as well as an insane offering of spooky-themed food & drink. Universal will be keeping most of its popular attractions open during the event as well.

There is so much to do that it can be overwhelming. So we’re to help as best we can, answer some frequently asked questions, and provide some veteran knowledge to your game plan.

We’ll be updating this page throughout the event to make sure it’s as up-to-date as possible.

The Basics

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 takes place on select nights from September 5, 2024, through November 3, 2024. The event starts at 7pm every night, but closing times may vary depending on crowd levels and other factors – but usually will be either 1am or 2am.

This year’s lineup features 8 haunted houses and the Terror Tram:

A Quiet Place

Silence your screams if you want to survive the terrifying, post-apocalyptic world. Like the Abbott family, you must keep quiet as you travel from the farmhouse to the woods, to the foundry. As soon as you make a sound, monstrous creatures who can hear the slightest noise, will hunt you down and silence you for good.

Silence your screams if you want to survive the terrifying, post-apocalyptic world. Like the Abbott family, you must keep quiet as you travel from the farmhouse to the woods, to the foundry. As soon as you make a sound, monstrous creatures who can hear the slightest noise, will hunt you down and silence you for good. The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy

The Weeknd returns in a new haunted house spawned from After Hours, Dawn FM and a horrifying new tale. Get ensnared by the most iconic moments inspired by his music videos and live performances.

The Weeknd returns in a new haunted house spawned from After Hours, Dawn FM and a horrifying new tale. Get ensnared by the most iconic moments inspired by his music videos and live performances. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

A bone-chilling new specter has escaped from an ancient artifact, and he’ll stop you cold. The Ghostbusters must team up to save you and the rest of the world from a second Ice Age.

A bone-chilling new specter has escaped from an ancient artifact, and he’ll stop you cold. The Ghostbusters must team up to save you and the rest of the world from a second Ice Age. Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines

Get caught in an epic battle as Saskia Van Helsing and the Bride of Frankenstein go up against Dracula’s daughter and her monstrous mavens. Featuring music by Slash.

Get caught in an epic battle as Saskia Van Helsing and the Bride of Frankenstein go up against Dracula’s daughter and her monstrous mavens. Featuring music by Slash. Insidious: The Further

Enter The Further as demons try to ensnare you. The Red-Faced Demon will lure you into his lair. KeyFace will unlock your fears. And more.

Enter The Further as demons try to ensnare you. The Red-Faced Demon will lure you into his lair. KeyFace will unlock your fears. And more. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Legacy of Leatherface

Leatherface and his cannibalistic kin will lure you into their gore-filled slaughterhouse. Fall victim to a gruesome original story never seen on screen in honor of the 1974 movie’s 50th anniversary.

Leatherface and his cannibalistic kin will lure you into their gore-filled slaughterhouse. Fall victim to a gruesome original story never seen on screen in honor of the 1974 movie’s 50th anniversary. Dead Exposure: Death Valley

Enter a top-secret government facility where an experiment to create super soldiers has gone horribly wrong, turning people into radioactive zombies. And they escape just as you arrive!

Enter a top-secret government facility where an experiment to create super soldiers has gone horribly wrong, turning people into radioactive zombies. And they escape just as you arrive! Monstruos 2: The Nightmares of Latin America

Resist the infernal rider El Charro or he’ll take your soul. Don’t turn your back on the devil dog El Cadejo or you’ll be lost forever. And you’d better behave or the boogeyman El Cucuy will get you.

Resist the infernal rider El Charro or he’ll take your soul. Don’t turn your back on the devil dog El Cadejo or you’ll be lost forever. And you’d better behave or the boogeyman El Cucuy will get you. Terror Tram: Enter the Blumhouse

Terrifying Blumhouse characters have taken over the Terror Tram. Face the murderous android M3GAN. The Grabber. And more.

The 4 scarezones are:

Luchadores Monstruosos

¡Ojo! You’re about to get caught in the middle of a Lucha Libre horror film as two luchadores battle masked monsters.

¡Ojo! You’re about to get caught in the middle of a Lucha Libre horror film as two luchadores battle masked monsters. Murder of Crowz

You’ve foolishly ventured into a massive crow’s nest. Now the fearsome flock will descend upon you and peck your bones clean.

You’ve foolishly ventured into a massive crow’s nest. Now the fearsome flock will descend upon you and peck your bones clean. Chainsaw Punkz

Get revved up for your night of terror as soon as you enter. Chainsaw-wielding punk rockers with masks and mohawks will close in on you.

Get revved up for your night of terror as soon as you enter. Chainsaw-wielding punk rockers with masks and mohawks will close in on you. Skull Lordz

All hail the royal court of the undead, where gothic kings and queens reign. Beware! Cross into their spectral kingdom at your own peril.

The two live shows featured this year are:

The Purge: Dangerous Waters

This fiery stunt spectacular puts you in the world of The Purge like you’ve never seen it before.

This fiery stunt spectacular puts you in the world of The Purge like you’ve never seen it before. Late Night with Chucky

Chucky’s your host and he’s ready to roast. Be in the audience for his killer new live talk show, where Chucky will answer your questions in real time.



Additional Horror Nights experiences include:

The Carl Laemmle Patio will feature Chucky’s Dive Bar.

Universal Plaza will serve up a celebration in honor of Dia de Los Muertos featuring an array of Latin Folklore-themed food, snacks, and cocktails.

The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy Bar is located on the 2nd floor of Jurassic Cafe in the Lower Lot.

The following rides will be open:

Jurassic World: The Ride

Revenge of the Mummy

TRANSFORMERS: The Ride-3D

The Simpsons Ride

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey

Flight of the Hippogriff

Tickets

Guests can choose from a variety of different ticket options, from single-night to multi-night passes, and even VIP experiences.

A single-night ticket to HHN starts at $77 per person, plus tax. To get a single-night ticket with Express, the price starts at $229 per person, plus tax. This option allows one-time Express access to each participating house/attraction.

To get the Unlimited Express option, which allows multiple uses throughout the night, the price starts at $269 per person, plus tax.

It is recommended you purchase your ticket ahead of time online to save money, as purchasing a ticket at the front gate will cost more.

There is also the After 2pm Day/Night Combo ticket, which allows entry into Universal Studios Hollywood, with same-day admission and Early Entry into Halloween Horror Nights beginning at 5:30pm. The ticket also includes same-day access to Super Nintendo World from 7:00pm to 10:00pm and is the only way for guests to experience the land during Halloween Horror Nights hours. Ticket prices for the After 2pm Day/Night Combo ticket start at $117, plus tax. If you’d like to have the Express ticket, prices start at $289, plus tax.

Prices for the Halloween Horror Nights Early Access Ticket, which allows guests the option of early entry into Halloween Horror Nights starting at 5:30pm, start at $10. To clarify – this is not an admission ticket. A Halloween Horror Nights admission ticket must be purchased separately for the same date.

Pricing varies by date and is subject to availability. Check Universal Studios Hollywood’s website for exact prices for your planned day of visit. Sellouts are possible, so if you’re planning a single-night visit – BUY your ticket as soon as you can.

For multi-night tickets, there a several options – each with the ability to add Express.

Frequent Fear Pass – Get up to 33 nights, with some blackout dates. The ticket price is $179 , plus tax. The blackout dates are October: 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, and 26.

Get up to 33 nights, with some blackout dates. The ticket price is , plus tax. The blackout dates are October: 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, and 26. Ultimate Frequent Fear Pass – Get up to 38 nights, where you can visit ALL event nights. The ticket price is $299, plus tax.

The R.I.P. Tour

The R.I.P. Tour is a guided V.I.P. walking tour of the event, which starts at $409 per person, plus tax.

R.I.P. Tours are available for individual parties of up to nine people only and could include multiple parties in the same tour group.

Halloween Horror Nights R.I.P. Tour Includes: Ticket valid for one (1) R.I.P. Tour admission to Halloween Horror Nights. Ticket includes a guided walking tour of the event, one-time R.I.P. entry to each haunted house as well as select rides and attractions (based on tour itinerary), reserved VIP seating at a live show (based on tour itinerary availability) while on the tour with R.I.P. Tour Guide, same-day access to Super Nintendo World from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (based on tour itinerary availability and subject to change), and Universal Express Unlimited access (with R.I.P. Tour credential) at select haunted houses, rides, and attractions for the night of your tour. Express access is a separate line with a shorter wait time at each participating haunted house/ride/attraction. (Does not apply to food and retail locations or shows).

Daytime admission to the Park is not included.

Ticket does not include early event access.

Exclusive Universal Backlot Halloween experience with a private VIP trolley transportation.

One-hour gourmet dinner in the private VIP dining room (alcoholic beverages excluded).

Special themed photo opportunities.

Complimentary valet parking for one vehicle (not valid at self-parking).

Special VIP entrance to Universal Studios Hollywood where you will receive your commemorative “R.I.P.” credential and lanyard. Super Nintendo World access is only available with select Halloween Horror Nights tickets: Halloween Horror Nights After 2PM Day/Night ticket,

Halloween Horror Nights Universal Express,

Halloween Horror Nights Universal Express Unlimited; and

Platinum Pass Members Halloween Horror Nights Complimentary Ticket

Is it Scary?

That depends on who you ask, as everyone’s definition of scary is different. Afraid of Clowns? Afraid of Dolls? Afraid of Blood? It’s all there. What is normal for the spider is chaos for the fly – if you will.

The event is a smorgasbord of horror, a little something for everyone – so there will most likely be SOMETHING that will try to eat at your fears.

Our recommendation is to comb through the lineup and see what’s what so you know what to expect.

If you are easily startled, be on your guard. The actors focus on guests who aren’t paying full attention, so if you’re on your cell phone – expect to become a scare target.

To Express or Not to Express?

Express Passes will allow you to skip the long lines at all open attractions ONCE per night. For those who can afford it, we highly recommend purchasing them.

Express is definitely a luxury, but it is worth the peace of mind to enjoy the event at your own pace.

We also recommend to NOT use your Express pass for anything under 20 minutes.

If you opt to go without Express – you must, must, MUST be there before opening; especially on busier nights if you want to accomplish everything. You can do everything without Express, but it will require you to take advantage of Early Entry and a committed schedule.

Be forewarned: If you arrive late on any night, it may take a while to get through the parking, security, and through the turnstiles. This is why it is so important to buy your tickets in advance and arrive early.

Should I Start in the Lower Lot or the Upper Lot?

If you have Express, it’s totally your call. That’s the beauty of the perk.

The Lower Lot features The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy, so we anticipate that a bulk of the crowds will head there first. There’s also a good chance that people will flock to the first house they see, which is the other headliner, A Quiet Place, near the Universal Plaza in the Upper Lot.

If you’re trying to get ahead of the crowds and do not have Express, our advice is to arrive early (consider the Early Access option) and go straight to the Lower Lot. The Weeknd will most likely be the most popular house this year, so it’s best to beat the rush.

Food & Drink Menu

You can find all the information about this year’s food & drink here.

More FAQ

Q: Are express passes really needed?

A: This is a question that is asked the most, and yes you should purchase them. They will ensure you are able to visit each house and attraction, as well as maybe visit some houses multiple times. Crowds are always heavy, especially as it gets closer to Halloween.

Q: What is the alcohol situation?

A: Multiple stands and designated bars are set up with food and drink throughout the park.

Always remember to drink responsibly.

Q: What’s the best house?

A: This can’t be answered. Different strokes and all. But you must visit each house to voice your own opinion.

Q: Are children allowed?

A: Yes, however, Universal states that the event may be too intense for anyone under the age of 13. We don’t recommend bringing young children, but we understand every child is different and may be able to handle the scares. Ultimately, as a parent, you have to make the call on what you feel is right for your child.

Q: Can I use my Express pass more than once?

A: It depends on your Express Pass. The Regular option allows only one use Express once per attraction. The Unlimited option speaks for itself… it’s unlimited.

Q: Can I dress up for Halloween?

A: Costumes subject to costume policy. No costume masks allowed. You can find out more information on Universal’s Costume Policy here.

Q: If there was only one thing you could recommend to a first-timer, what would it be?

A: Decide beforehand what’s most important to you and construct your game plan around that. There is no cheat code to beat the wait times so determine what meets your needs and then plan accordingly. If you have Express, you can take a more chill approach. If you’re opting to go without Express, you may need to plan an early arrival and expect a bit of hustle.

Q: Why shouldn’t I use Express if the wait is so low?

A: Express is an expensive benefit, and rightfully so. We think it’s wasteful to use it on a line less than 20-30 minutes. In addition, though the wait time may show 20 minutes, there’s a chance your wait will be less, or the wait time is incorrect. Keep that Ace in your pocket; so if you want to repeat a house later in the night, you can use your Express benefit then.

Q: When is the best time to visit?

A: If you’re #1 goal is to avoid crowds; then the earlier in the event, the better. As we start getting into October – with school breaks, the Columbus Day holiday, and the Halloween spirit growing, it tends to be a lot busier.

Q: Should I get a Frequent Fear Pass?

A: Only if you see yourself making more than one visit during the event’s run.

Q: Can I touch a scareactor?

A: Absolutely not. Depending on the situation, it’s cause for ejection from the event.

Q: Can I take photos or video?

A: Per Universal – officially – recording and flash photography are not permitted in the haunted houses. Outside the haunted houses, you are allowed to take as many photos and videos as you’d like.

Flash photography is also frowned upon in the scarezones, so please be kind to the actors. No one likes a sudden burst of bright light in their face. While not breaking a rule, you will be asked by security and leaders to turn your flash off.

And while photos are allowed, the actors are there to scare, so it is totally up to the actor whether or not to pose for a picture with you.

Additional Tips

Purchase tickets as early as you can to ensure you are guaranteed entrance into the event.

Wear comfy shoes. Seems silly to include, but you’d be surprised how much of an oversight this usually is to guests.

We repeat… Never use Express on waits of less than 20 minutes.

Don’t waste time doing the rides; this is Halloween Horror Nights! If you must do everything, including the rides, Express will be beneficial to this game plan.

If traveling in large groups, be aware of your party’s needs. If you have people who may want to skip a certain haunt, make sure they know where you will exit.

If you plan to drink, please drink responsibly. There will be mass amounts of law enforcement making sure no one gets disorderly. Also, don’t try to sneak in alcohol, the police will be looking carefully. Under-age visitors, this means you!

If your question wasn’t answered, we recommend checking our Forums for some more Tips, Tricks, and Info for Halloween Horror Nights 2024.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that HORROR-filled Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood. Earn a $25 gift card with any package (hotel and tickets) that is booked through 12/31/24.