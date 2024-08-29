Universal Studios Hollywood has revealed their full menu for Halloween Horror Nights 2024, featuring all the food, drinks, sweets & treats guests can enjoy inside the event.
Please note not all prices have been released.
The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy Bar
Located in 2nd Floor of Jurassic Cafe in Lower Lot
- Saw Blade Flatbread (Short Rib) – braised short rib, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, spicy tomato sauce and ranch drizzle $14.99
- Saw Blade Flatbread (Mushroom) – mushrooms, roasted tomato, mozzarella cheese, green pepper, crispy onion and spicy tomato sauce $12.99
- Heartless Gummy Candy – cherry flavored gummy heart $5.99
- Halloween Horror Nights Cookie – Sugar cookie with chocolate icing $5.99
SPECIALTY DRINKS
- Too Late – tequila, raspberry puree and peach and lime juice garnished with a grenadine-filled syringe and red light up cube $18.00
- Out of Time – cola, raspberry and ginger syrup and a red light up cube, topped with strawberry heart jellies $15.00
- How Do I Make you Love Me? – rum, peach and passion fruit puree and lemonade served with an orange light up cube and dark chocolate butterfly $18.00
- Is There Someone Else? – vodka, blue curaçao, lime juice and Sprite soda garnished with a multicolor light up cube and a gummy eyeball $18.00
Chucky’s Dive Bar
Located in Laemmle Court in Upper Lot
- Cult of Chucky – spicy tamarind vodka, strawberry syrup, lemon juice and club soda with a chamoy and tajin, topped with chamoy gummy bears $18.00
- Friend Till the End – tequila, Sprite soda, blue curaçao, lime juice and orange popping pearls with an orange sugar rim and a rainbow lollipop $18.00
- Chucky’s Got Jokes – bourbon, amaretto, corn simple syrup, lime juice and ginger beer topped with chamoy drizzled corn and cinnamon powder $18.00
City Snacks featuring A Quiet Place
Located in Upper Lot
- Wooden Board Éclair – dark chocolate mousse filled éclair dripped in chocolate ganache
- Abbott’s Corn Chowder – creamy stew with shrimp, corn, vegetables and cornbread croutons
De de Los Muertos
Located in Universal Plaza
- Carne Asada Nachos – fried corn tortilla chips topped with carne asada, pico de gallo, queso fresco and guacamole
- Beef Birria Tacos with Red Sauce – corn tortilla tacos with birria de res served with onions, cilantro and red consomé sauce
- Pineapple Spears – pineapple spears with chamoy
- Esquites – Corn off the Cob – corn sliced off the cobb topped with grated cotija cheese, cilantro and tajin
- Nachos Muertos – cinnamon sugar chips, strawberry topping, oreo bits, chocolate sauce and whipped cream
- El Cadejo Mangorita – tequila, triple sec, mango puree, lime juice and margarita mix served with chamoy, tajin and a dried chili covered mango $18.00
- Muerte Michelada – Modelo beer, michelada mix, jalapeno syrup, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce garnished with chamoy, tajin and a lime wedge $18.00
- El Charro – spicy tamarind vodka, pickle brine, margarita mix and triple sec served with chamoy, tajin and a chocolate dipped pickle spear $13.00
- Horror-Chata – rum, horchata, banana syrup served with whipped cream and dried banana chips $18.00
- Spicy Strawberry Vodka Margarita – spicy tamarind vodka, strawberry syrup, lemon juice served with chamoy, tajin and a tamarind straw
- Piña Margarita – reposado, cucumber jalapeno tequila, triple sec, agave syrup, lemon juice, pineapple juice garnished with a chamoy drzzled pineapple spear
Monster Eats
Located in Lower Lot next to Revenge of the MummySting Alley in New York
- Into the Fog Fish ‘n Chips – crispy beer battered cod nuggets with tartar sauce and chips
- The Fiery Bite Corn Dog – spicy Korean-style corn dog with spicy ketchup and chips
- She-Wolf Midnight Delight Cheesecake – fried cheesecake dusted with powdered sugar and strawberry claw marks
- The Bride’s Cookie – black and white cookie
Studio Scoop
Located in Lower Lot
- Mimi Stay Puft S’more – toasted marshmallow atop a chocolate bar and graham cracker
Leatherface’s BBQ
Located in Lower Lot next to Panda Express
- Pam’s Brisket Sandwich – smoked brisket sandwich with Coca-Cola BBQ sauce and creamy coleslaw served with a side of potato salad and BBW baked beans $17.99
- Franklin’s BBQ Ribs – Coca-Cola BBQ ribs served with a side of potato salad and BBQ baked beans $17.99
- Drayton’s Chili Cheese Dog – 22″ all-beef hot dog topped with chili and cheddar cheese and served with a side of potato salad $29.99
- Grandpa’s Porch Pounder – vodka, mezcal, passionfruit puree, Sprite soda, citrus sour and grenadine topped with bloody bone candy $18.00
- Frozen Jack & Coke – Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey, frozen Coca-Cola topped with a maraschino cherry. $17.00
Halloween Horror Nights 2024 begins at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday, Sept 5.
