Universal Studios Hollywood has revealed their full menu for Halloween Horror Nights 2024, featuring all the food, drinks, sweets & treats guests can enjoy inside the event.

Please note not all prices have been released.

The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy Bar

Located in 2nd Floor of Jurassic Cafe in Lower Lot

Saw Blade Flatbread (Short Rib) – braised short rib, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, spicy tomato sauce and ranch drizzle $14.99

– braised short rib, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, spicy tomato sauce and ranch drizzle Saw Blade Flatbread (Mushroom) – mushrooms, roasted tomato, mozzarella cheese, green pepper, crispy onion and spicy tomato sauce $12.99

Heartless Gummy Candy – cherry flavored gummy heart $5.99

– cherry flavored gummy heart Halloween Horror Nights Cookie – Sugar cookie with chocolate icing $5.99

SPECIALTY DRINKS

Too Late – tequila, raspberry puree and peach and lime juice garnished with a grenadine-filled syringe and red light up cube $18.00

– tequila, raspberry puree and peach and lime juice garnished with a grenadine-filled syringe and red light up cube Out of Time – cola, raspberry and ginger syrup and a red light up cube, topped with strawberry heart jellies $15.00

– cola, raspberry and ginger syrup and a red light up cube, topped with strawberry heart jellies How Do I Make you Love Me? – rum, peach and passion fruit puree and lemonade served with an orange light up cube and dark chocolate butterfly $18.00

– rum, peach and passion fruit puree and lemonade served with an orange light up cube and dark chocolate butterfly Is There Someone Else? – vodka, blue curaçao, lime juice and Sprite soda garnished with a multicolor light up cube and a gummy eyeball $18.00

Chucky’s Dive Bar

Located in Laemmle Court in Upper Lot

Cult of Chucky – spicy tamarind vodka, strawberry syrup, lemon juice and club soda with a chamoy and tajin, topped with chamoy gummy bears $18.00

– spicy tamarind vodka, strawberry syrup, lemon juice and club soda with a chamoy and tajin, topped with chamoy gummy bears Friend Till the End – tequila, Sprite soda, blue curaçao, lime juice and orange popping pearls with an orange sugar rim and a rainbow lollipop $18.00

– tequila, Sprite soda, blue curaçao, lime juice and orange popping pearls with an orange sugar rim and a rainbow lollipop Chucky’s Got Jokes – bourbon, amaretto, corn simple syrup, lime juice and ginger beer topped with chamoy drizzled corn and cinnamon powder $18.00

City Snacks featuring A Quiet Place

Located in Upper Lot

Wooden Board Éclair – dark chocolate mousse filled éclair dripped in chocolate ganache

Abbott’s Corn Chowder – creamy stew with shrimp, corn, vegetables and cornbread croutons

De de Los Muertos

Located in Universal Plaza

Carne Asada Nachos – fried corn tortilla chips topped with carne asada, pico de gallo, queso fresco and guacamole

– fried corn tortilla chips topped with carne asada, pico de gallo, queso fresco and guacamole Beef Birria Tacos with Red Sauce – corn tortilla tacos with birria de res served with onions, cilantro and red consomé sauce

– corn tortilla tacos with birria de res served with onions, cilantro and red consomé sauce Pineapple Spears – pineapple spears with chamoy

– pineapple spears with chamoy Esquites – Corn off the Cob – corn sliced off the cobb topped with grated cotija cheese, cilantro and tajin

– corn sliced off the cobb topped with grated cotija cheese, cilantro and tajin Nachos Muertos – cinnamon sugar chips, strawberry topping, oreo bits, chocolate sauce and whipped cream

– cinnamon sugar chips, strawberry topping, oreo bits, chocolate sauce and whipped cream El Cadejo Mangorita – tequila, triple sec, mango puree, lime juice and margarita mix served with chamoy, tajin and a dried chili covered mango $18.00

– tequila, triple sec, mango puree, lime juice and margarita mix served with chamoy, tajin and a dried chili covered mango Muerte Michelada – Modelo beer, michelada mix, jalapeno syrup, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce garnished with chamoy, tajin and a lime wedge $18.00

– Modelo beer, michelada mix, jalapeno syrup, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce garnished with chamoy, tajin and a lime wedge El Charro – spicy tamarind vodka, pickle brine, margarita mix and triple sec served with chamoy, tajin and a chocolate dipped pickle spear $13.00

– spicy tamarind vodka, pickle brine, margarita mix and triple sec served with chamoy, tajin and a chocolate dipped pickle spear Horror-Chata – rum, horchata, banana syrup served with whipped cream and dried banana chips $18.00

– rum, horchata, banana syrup served with whipped cream and dried banana chips Spicy Strawberry Vodka Margarita – spicy tamarind vodka, strawberry syrup, lemon juice served with chamoy, tajin and a tamarind straw

– spicy tamarind vodka, strawberry syrup, lemon juice served with chamoy, tajin and a tamarind straw Piña Margarita – reposado, cucumber jalapeno tequila, triple sec, agave syrup, lemon juice, pineapple juice garnished with a chamoy drzzled pineapple spear

Monster Eats

Located in Lower Lot next to Revenge of the MummySting Alley in New York

Into the Fog Fish ‘n Chips – crispy beer battered cod nuggets with tartar sauce and chips

– crispy beer battered cod nuggets with tartar sauce and chips The Fiery Bite Corn Dog – spicy Korean-style corn dog with spicy ketchup and chips

– spicy Korean-style corn dog with spicy ketchup and chips She-Wolf Midnight Delight Cheesecake – fried cheesecake dusted with powdered sugar and strawberry claw marks

– fried cheesecake dusted with powdered sugar and strawberry claw marks The Bride’s Cookie – black and white cookie

Studio Scoop

Located in Lower Lot

Mimi Stay Puft S’more – toasted marshmallow atop a chocolate bar and graham cracker

Leatherface’s BBQ

Located in Lower Lot next to Panda Express

Pam’s Brisket Sandwich – smoked brisket sandwich with Coca-Cola BBQ sauce and creamy coleslaw served with a side of potato salad and BBW baked beans $17.99

– smoked brisket sandwich with Coca-Cola BBQ sauce and creamy coleslaw served with a side of potato salad and BBW baked beans Franklin’s BBQ Ribs – Coca-Cola BBQ ribs served with a side of potato salad and BBQ baked beans $17.99

– Coca-Cola BBQ ribs served with a side of potato salad and BBQ baked beans Drayton’s Chili Cheese Dog – 22″ all-beef hot dog topped with chili and cheddar cheese and served with a side of potato salad $29.99

– 22″ all-beef hot dog topped with chili and cheddar cheese and served with a side of potato salad Halloween Horror Nights Cookie – Sugar cookie with chocolate icing $5.99 SPECIALTY DRINKS

– Sugar cookie with chocolate icing SPECIALTY DRINKS Grandpa’s Porch Pounder – vodka, mezcal, passionfruit puree, Sprite soda, citrus sour and grenadine topped with bloody bone candy $18.00

– vodka, mezcal, passionfruit puree, Sprite soda, citrus sour and grenadine topped with bloody bone candy Frozen Jack & Coke – Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey, frozen Coca-Cola topped with a maraschino cherry. $17.00

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 begins at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday, Sept 5.

