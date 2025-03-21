Universal Studios Hollywood shares food & drink menu for Universal Fan Fest Nights

Universal Studios Hollywood has shared the creative menu for Universal Fan Fest Nights, inspired by the event’s marquee experiences, including Star Trek, Back to the Future, Dungeons & Dragons, One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and Super Nintendo World.

Tickets are now on sale for the inaugural event, which will take place on the following dates: April 25-27; May 2-4; 9-11; and 15-18, 2025.

Curated by Executive Chef Julia Thrash, the menu features highly themed food and beverage items designed to enhance the event experience.

This year’s event also will debut the Universal Fan Fest Nights Dining Pass, inviting guests to sample a variety of food and beverage items throughout the event for a single price. The Dining Pass will be available for purchase at two kiosks located within the theme park as well as at participating theme park restaurants. Each Dining Pass includes a total of six items, consisting of two eligible entrée items and four eligible side, snack, dessert or beverage items. All eligible menu items will be designated by a Universal Fan Fest Nights Dining Pass logo on the restaurant menu boards. The Dining Pass is redeemable at participating food and beverage locations only. Additional restrictions apply.

Here’s the full menu for the event:

STAR TREK: RED ALERT

Quark’s Cafe at Hollywood & Dine

Klingon Targ Legs: Charsui honey pork wings served with kimchi fried rice

Charsui honey pork wings served with kimchi fried rice Andorian Red Bat Sandwich: Herb marinated chicken breast on a bao bun with garlic aioli, charred red onion and arugula served with Andorian Tuber Root

Herb marinated chicken breast on a bao bun with garlic aioli, charred red onion and arugula served with Andorian Tuber Root Vulcan Fritters: Fried mushroom fritters served with hummus and dusted with a Redspice Vulcan logo

Fried mushroom fritters served with hummus and dusted with a Redspice Vulcan logo Bajoran Hasperat: Slow-cooked spicy pork, gochujang, pickled vegetables with sriracha mayonnaise

Slow-cooked spicy pork, gochujang, pickled vegetables with sriracha mayonnaise Cardassian Dog: Hot Cheeto covered Korean-style Corn Dog with Yamok sauce, made with smoked gouda, nacho cheese, gochujang and jalapenos

Hot Cheeto covered Korean-style Corn Dog with Yamok sauce, made with smoked gouda, nacho cheese, gochujang and jalapenos Orion Spice Funnel Cake: Matcha dusted funnel cake topped with matcha icing, whipped cream and Orion spice crumble

Matcha dusted funnel cake topped with matcha icing, whipped cream and Orion spice crumble Tribble Truffle Trio: A trio of chocolate truffles topped with coconut

10 Forward Bar at Laemmle Courtyard

Klingon Bloodwine : A popular Klingon wine

: A popular Klingon wine Andorian Ale : Originated on the planet Andoria, this blue colored alcoholic beverage is made with gin, blue Curacao, lemonade, lemon / lime soda and garnished with blue vanilla cake frosting and pop rocks, served in a shot glass

: Originated on the planet Andoria, this blue colored alcoholic beverage is made with gin, blue Curacao, lemonade, lemon / lime soda and garnished with blue vanilla cake frosting and pop rocks, served in a shot glass Plomeek Tea : This refreshing beverage features hibiscus iced tea, fresh raspberries and garnished with mint sprig

: This refreshing beverage features hibiscus iced tea, fresh raspberries and garnished with mint sprig Bajoran Ale : A traditional Quark cocktail served with and without alcohol. With alcohol, cocktail features tequila, mezcal, pineapple and lime juice, ginger and simple syrup, bitters and soda water, and garnished with ginger candy. The mocktail version includes non-alcoholic spirits, ginger ale and orange juice and garnished with ginger candy

: A traditional Quark cocktail served with and without alcohol. With alcohol, cocktail features tequila, mezcal, pineapple and lime juice, ginger and simple syrup, bitters and soda water, and garnished with ginger candy. The mocktail version includes non-alcoholic spirits, ginger ale and orange juice and garnished with ginger candy Kanar : A popular Cardassian liquor made with aged rum, pomegranate juice, black cherry syrup, lemon juice and soda water and garnished with a black cherry fruit gummy candy

: A popular Cardassian liquor made with aged rum, pomegranate juice, black cherry syrup, lemon juice and soda water and garnished with a black cherry fruit gummy candy Orion Hurricane : Served on the USS Enterprise, this strikingly green beverage is made with coconut, pineapple and lime rum, melon liquor, lime juice, green apple syrup, soda water and edible glitter and garnished with a silver dusted dehydrated lime slice

: Served on the USS Enterprise, this strikingly green beverage is made with coconut, pineapple and lime rum, melon liquor, lime juice, green apple syrup, soda water and edible glitter and garnished with a silver dusted dehydrated lime slice Ceti Eel Margarita : Inspired by the Ceti Eel that enters the body via the ear and wraps itself around the cerebral cortex, this cocktail features vodka, lime juice, agave, pineapple juice, jalapeno syrup and bitters and garnished with electric fire dust and a gummy Ceti Eel

: Inspired by the Ceti Eel that enters the body via the ear and wraps itself around the cerebral cortex, this cocktail features vodka, lime juice, agave, pineapple juice, jalapeno syrup and bitters and garnished with electric fire dust and a gummy Ceti Eel Romulan Ale : This drink features vodka, blue Curacao, lemon juice, simple syrup, lemon / lime soda and bitters and garnished with blue rock candy

: This drink features vodka, blue Curacao, lemon juice, simple syrup, lemon / lime soda and bitters and garnished with blue rock candy Tea, Earl Grey, Cold and Hot : A cocktail twist on Captain Picard’s favorite available both cold and hot, features bourbon, Earl Grey tea, honey syrup and lemon juice and garnished with a dehydrated lemon slice

: A cocktail twist on Captain Picard’s favorite available both cold and hot, features bourbon, Earl Grey tea, honey syrup and lemon juice and garnished with a dehydrated lemon slice Chateau Picard: A French Bordeaux wine inspired by the Picard family vineyard, Chateau Picard

BACK TO THE FUTURE: DESTINATION HILL VALLEY

Mel’s Diner

Outatime Cookie: Chocolate malt cookie with crunchie pieces and chocolate pieces and garnished with edible flame colored icing

Chocolate malt cookie with crunchie pieces and chocolate pieces and garnished with edible flame colored icing The Time Machine: Pastrami melt with Swiss cheese and cabbage slaw served on toasted sourdough

Pastrami melt with Swiss cheese and cabbage slaw served on toasted sourdough Flux Capacitor Patty Melt: All-beef patty, sweet caramelized onions, American cheese and Thousand Island dressing served on a Flux Capacitor branded sourdough

All-beef patty, sweet caramelized onions, American cheese and Thousand Island dressing served on a Flux Capacitor branded sourdough Doc Brown’s Chicken Pot Pie: Chicken pot pie dusted with crispy cheddar cheese flakes

Chicken pot pie dusted with crispy cheddar cheese flakes Time Traveler’s Malt Shake: Vanilla ice cream, blue raspberry sauce and whipped cream topped with blue and silver sprinkles with a cherry on top

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: SECRETS OF WATERDEEP

The First Roll Tavern at Jurassic Cove

Hunter’s Mark: Marinated beef, arugula and cheese served on a ciabatta roll

Marinated beef, arugula and cheese served on a ciabatta roll Beholder’s Brew Fondue: Rosemary and onion tavern loaf served with creamy beer fondue

Rosemary and onion tavern loaf served with creamy beer fondue Traveler’s Rations: Dried fruit, hardtack, cheese and dried meats

Dried fruit, hardtack, cheese and dried meats Fireball: Spicey chocolate brownie with a strawberry, chili and lime filling and topped with pop rocks

Spicey chocolate brownie with a strawberry, chili and lime filling and topped with pop rocks Gelatinous Cube: Blue raspberry gummy filled with candy bones and sugar weapons

Blue raspberry gummy filled with candy bones and sugar weapons The Eldritch Blast: A neon green cocktail made with vodka, apple and kiwi syrup, lemon juice, lemon / lime soda, edible green glitter, edible electric dust, kiwi popping boba and a mint sprig

A neon green cocktail made with vodka, apple and kiwi syrup, lemon juice, lemon / lime soda, edible green glitter, edible electric dust, kiwi popping boba and a mint sprig Red Dragon’s Breath: A cherry red cocktail made with tequila, dragon fruit syrup, lime juice, jalapeno, and hibiscus ginger beer served over dry ice

A cherry red cocktail made with tequila, dragon fruit syrup, lime juice, jalapeno, and hibiscus ginger beer served over dry ice Goodberry: A brick red cocktail made with white rum, blackberry syrup, lavender syrup, lemon juice, and soda water and garnished with candy

A brick red cocktail made with white rum, blackberry syrup, lavender syrup, lemon juice, and soda water and garnished with candy Charm Person: A golden yellow cocktail made with spiced rum, elderflower liqueur, lime juice, honey and mango syrup and garnished with habanero, chili and lime and a tamarind infused straw

A golden yellow cocktail made with spiced rum, elderflower liqueur, lime juice, honey and mango syrup and garnished with habanero, chili and lime and a tamarind infused straw Beholder’s Blueberry Shandy: Draft beer, lemonade and blueberry syrup and garnished with blueberries

Draft beer, lemonade and blueberry syrup and garnished with blueberries Beholder’s Brew: Draft beer

ONE PIECE : GRAND PIRATE GATHERING

Sanji’s Galley at Cocina Mexicana

Franky’s Cola Barbacoa: Shredded beef tacos topped with pickled onion, jalapeno and cilantro served with a side of tortilla chips

Shredded beef tacos topped with pickled onion, jalapeno and cilantro served with a side of tortilla chips Luffy’s Meat on a Bone: Braised ribs topped with mole, sesame seeds and cilantro

Braised ribs topped with mole, sesame seeds and cilantro Zoro’s Torta: Grilled shrimp with chile lime crema, cabbage slaw and avocados with a side of tortilla chips

Grilled shrimp with chile lime crema, cabbage slaw and avocados with a side of tortilla chips Sanji’s Chicken Adobo: Marinated chicken simmered in a blend of chili and garlic served over Spanish rice, refried beans and cotija cheese brow

Marinated chicken simmered in a blend of chili and garlic served over Spanish rice, refried beans and cotija cheese brow Straw Hat Crew Nachos: Tortilla chips layered with Caribbean jerk chicken, queso, pineapple salsa and cilantro

Tortilla chips layered with Caribbean jerk chicken, queso, pineapple salsa and cilantro Pirate’s Plunder Chips and Dip: Tortilla chips served with a trio of dipping sauces

Tortilla chips served with a trio of dipping sauces Chopper Cupcake: Vanilla sponge cake filled with crispy cotton candy pieces, topped with cotton candy frosting and chocolate cookie antlers

Vanilla sponge cake filled with crispy cotton candy pieces, topped with cotton candy frosting and chocolate cookie antlers Devil Fruit Concha: Sweet bread roll with ginger pineapple filling

Sweet bread roll with ginger pineapple filling Namie’s Tangerine Breeze: Tasty orange beverage made with tangerine and lime juice, honey syrup and club soda, garnished with a tangerine slice and mint sprig

Tasty orange beverage made with tangerine and lime juice, honey syrup and club soda, garnished with a tangerine slice and mint sprig Nico Robin’s Tropical Iced Tea: Black iced tea, pineapple juice, coconut water and honey, topped with a pineapple wedge, pineapple frond and fresh raspberries

Black iced tea, pineapple juice, coconut water and honey, topped with a pineapple wedge, pineapple frond and fresh raspberries Thousand Sunny Donut: Donut filled with mango, chili and lime, emblazoned with an edible Thousand Sunny emblem. This treat will also be available at Voodoo Doughnut at Universal CityWalk Hollywood.

JUJUTSU KAISEN: HUNGER OF THE CURSED

Re-themed DreamWorks concession cart

Sukuna Cursed Crunch: Red velvet cookie with white chocolate chips

Red velvet cookie with white chocolate chips Ten Shadows Churro: Chocolate and cream sandwich cookie drizzled with vanilla frosting atop a powdered sugar churro drizzled with chocolate frosting

Chocolate and cream sandwich cookie drizzled with vanilla frosting atop a powdered sugar churro drizzled with chocolate frosting Yuji’s Chocolate Brownie: Vanilla and Chocolate churros coated in vanilla and chocolate icing, sprinkles and printed token

Vanilla and Chocolate churros coated in vanilla and chocolate icing, sprinkles and printed token Nobara’s Strawberry Hammer Smash: A frozen strawberry beverage with sweet and spicy chili and lime rim and garnished with a fresh strawberry

THE WIZARDING WORLD OF HARRY POTTER

A three-course meal served at the Three Broomsticks

Reservations are required and can be made via the free official Universal Studios Hollywood downloadable app.

Guests may choose one menu item from each of the following categories:

Appetizers :

Hogwarts Cornish Pasty Gryffindor: Potato and pea Cornish pasty with red pepper chutney Slytherin: Potato and pea Cornish pasty with cilantro and mint chutney Hufflepuff: Potato and pea Cornish pasty with mango chutney Ravenclaw: Potato and pea Cornish pasty with blueberry chutney



Entrees :

Sunday Roast: Herb-crusted roast, served with roasted vegetables, potato puree, onion gravy and Yorkshire pudding

Herb-crusted roast, served with roasted vegetables, potato puree, onion gravy and Yorkshire pudding Curry Chicken: Served with steamed rice, charred red onion and yogurt drizzle

Served with steamed rice, charred red onion and yogurt drizzle Fish and Chips: Fresh beer battered cod, served with chips, smashed peas and grilled lemon

Fresh beer battered cod, served with chips, smashed peas and grilled lemon Toad in the Hole: Vegan Yorkshire pudding with plant-based sausage, served with roasted vegetables, potato puree and onion gravy

Desserts :

The Golden Snitch: Vanilla sponge cake, chocolate mousse and orange marmalade topped with honey tuille wings.

Vanilla sponge cake, chocolate mousse and orange marmalade topped with honey tuille wings. The House Cup Trifle: Pineapple, kiwi, strawberries and blueberries layered with a vanilla orange sponge cake and vanilla bean pastry cream

Magic Neep Cart (Reservations not required)

Hogwarts Meat Pie: Puff pastry filled with braised beef, potatoes, peas, onions and carrots

Puff pastry filled with braised beef, potatoes, peas, onions and carrots Hogwarts House Churro Gryffindor: Churro rolled in cherry sugar and topped with vanilla icing Slytherin: Churro rolled in green apple sugar and topped with vanilla icing Hufflepuf f : Churro rolled in pineapple coconut sugar and topped with vanilla icing Ravenclaw: Churro rolled in blue raspberry sugar and topped with vanilla icing



Florean Fortescue’s Ice-Cream counter (Reservations not required)

Niffler’s Bounty Ice Cream Cone: Caramel soft serve served in a chocolate waffle cone, topped with a chocolate gold coin and edible pearls

Caramel soft serve served in a chocolate waffle cone, topped with a chocolate gold coin and edible pearls The Pygmy Puff Sundae: Vanilla soft serve served in a blueberry waffle cone, topped with cotton floss

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD: LET’S GO YOSHI

At Toadstool Cafe, guests can enjoy two Yoshi-themed items prepared by Chef Toad.

Yoshi’s Smoothie (Apple Melon): Bursting with the flavors of green apple and honeydew melon with a touch of milk for creaminess and topped with whipped cream, honeydew melon syrup and a mint sprig

Bursting with the flavors of green apple and honeydew melon with a touch of milk for creaminess and topped with whipped cream, honeydew melon syrup and a mint sprig Yoshi’s Fettuccini Alfredo: Pesto alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, broccoli, and mushrooms topped with Yoshi Egg bread

Select restaurants at Universal CityWalk Hollywood also will join in celebrating Universal Fan Fest Nights with a variety of specialty themed food and beverage items, available during the run of the event. These restaurants include Antojitos Cocina Mexicana, The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, and Voodoo Doughnut.

Launching exclusively at Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Fan Fest Nights will feature all-new, uniquely curated experiences inspired by sci-fi, fantasy, gaming, and anime. Visit our sneak preview of the event for more information on Universal Fan Fest Nights.

