Universal Orlando has opened the Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store – an immersive retail location designed to celebrate Horror Nights, with themed rooms decked with specialty merchandise, a variety of unique treats, and more.

This year’s theme is inspired by the popular Horror Nights character, Batilda (née Batricia), who is summoned by an idol and wreaks havoc throughout New York City. Per Universal Oralndo’s description:

“Step into a dystopian city where an ancient evil is wreaking havoc at this highly themed retail space. Guests will venture through a variety of haunted urban-themed locations, from an abandoned warehouse to a creepy subway station and beyond while also a serial killer on the loose and stalking them until they come face to face with the killer in the end.“

Guests will be able to find all merchandise from this year’s event – including A Quiet Place, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, & Insidious.

Guests can also find some sweeet treats in the “sewer” area of the store.

