It’s officially Fall Season as Dufftoberfest has returned to Springfield at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida.

The popular seasonal Märzen, brewed by the Florida Beer Company, has returned just in time for Halloween Horror Nights. Dufftoberfest has become a fan-favorite since first debuting in 2015.

The beer is available on draft at Moe’s Tavern and the Duff Brewery Beer Garden, and is a limited-time offering. Dufftoberfest remains the only seasonal beer offered under the Duff Beer brand at Universal Parks.

