Universal Orlando Resort has announced that its annual garage sale is returning.

This year’s garage sale will take place from November 16th to 18th. Annual Passholders will get early access starting November 16 from 7 am – Noon. (Valid Annual or Seasonal Pass, and photo ID required.)

The garage sale features merchandise from the parks that are available at an extremely discounted price.

The entrance will be located on the ground floor of the Universal Orlando Team Member Parking Garage.

