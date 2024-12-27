Universal Orlando has announced that Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit will permanently close at Universal Studios Florida in September 2025 to make way for a new experience.

More details about the new experience will be announced at a later date.

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, which opened in 2008, was designed by the German manufacturer Maurer Söhne and is known for its vertical lift and allowing guests to choose their music while riding.

Rumors suggest a new coaster will be replacing Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, but nothing has been confirmed by Universal at this time.

