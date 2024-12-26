Universal Orlando will host a variety of New Year’s Eve festivities that invite guests to bid farewell to 2024 and welcome 2025 at the Resort.

Both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure will be open through 1am on New Year’s Eve, with the celebration beginning at 6:30pm.

At Universal Studios Florida, guests can celebrate at the Music Plaza Stage, which will feature a DJ, live music, entertainment, and special character encounters. The New Year’s Celebration will culminate at midnight. Guests can also enjoy a viewing of Cinesational: A Symphonic Spectacluar at 10pm.

Over at Islands of Adventure, guests can head to one of 3 zones in Port of Entry, Seuss Landing, or Toon Lagoon for live music & entertainment and special character encounters. There will also be special character encounters in Lost Continent, Jurassic Park, and Marvel Super Hero Island starting at 6:30pm. The Midnight Celebration will be held in Port of Entry when the clock strikes 12am.

In CityWalk, DJs and live entertainment will start at 6pm in the Promendade & Plaza. Live music will also be featured at the Waterfront Stage, featuring the Crenshaw Duo and Zee-R Band multiple times throughout the night. To ring in 2025, guests can enjoy the Midnight Celebration at the Promenade & Plaza.

