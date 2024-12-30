Happy New Year!

Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from December 30, 2024, to January 5, 2025.

Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando will host a variety of New Year’s Eve festivities that invite guests to bid farewell to 2024 and welcome 2025 at the Resort. Both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure will be open through 1am on New Year’s Eve, with the celebration beginning at 6:30pm. In CityWalk, DJs and live entertainment will start at 6pm. All 3 areas will have a New Year’s Celebration at Midnight.

Tuesday, December 31, is the last day for guests to celebrate the Holiday season at Universal Orlando.

From the wondrous spectacle of “The Magic of at Hogwarts Castle” in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade, and coming face-to-face with everyone’s favorite green grouch, the Grinch, during Grinchmas, to gazing at the floats and larger-than-life balloons during Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, there are boundless opportunities for guests to enjoy at Universal Orlando this holiday season.

Guests can celebrate the release of Universal Pictures’ Wicked at Universal Orlando! Enjoy exclusive merchandise, limited-time food and beverages, and more – including the new Wicked: The Experience!

Volcano Bay is currently operating on a seasonal schedule and will only be open 5 days a week and closing for 2 days. The park will be closed on the following dates this week:

December 31

If cold weather is forecast in Central Florida, Universal may close Volcano Bay. Be sure to follow our social media or Universal Orlando’s social media channels for announcements regarding closures.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

Pteranodon Flyers at Islands of Adventure is currently closed for an indefinite period. No reopening timeframe has been given at this time.

Ohyah and Ohno Drop Slides at Volcano Bay will close for refurbishment on January 2, 2025. The attraction is expected to reopen on February 13, 2025.

Puka Uli Lagoon at Volcano Bay will close for refurbishment on January 2, 2025. The attraction is expected to reopen on February 13, 2025.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood invites guests to ring in 2025 with EVE – featuring multiple dance locations, a captivating fireworks display, photo ops, and access to select rides and attractions, on December 31, 2024, with extended hours until 2:00 a.m. All festivities are included in the price of theme park admission.

Running daily through Monday, January 6, guests can celebrate the Holiday season at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The holiday celebration features returning seasonal favorites, “Grinchmas” and “Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter,” along with Super Nintendo World joining in with all-new holiday decor.

Guests can celebrate the release of Universal Pictures’ Wicked at Universal Studios Hollywood! Enjoy exclusive merchandise, limited-time food and beverages, and more.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

No refurbishments are scheduled at this time.

