The holiday season has officially begun at Universal Studios Hollywood! Running now through January 6, 2025, guests can get in the festive spirit by experiencing a variety of offerings throughout the theme park, as well as take in the sights of all the stunning holiday décor extending through Universal CityWalk.

Holidays in Super Nintendo World

New to Universal Studios Hollywood this season is the introduction of themed holiday decorations for Super Nintendo World, adding a welcome festive touch to the land for the first time ever as guests enter. Moreover, while it was not yet available at the time of our visit, Toadstool Café will also be offering a seasonal treat as a special addition to its year-round menu.

Guests can also enjoy a variety of Super Nintendo holiday merchandise at select retail locations – most prominently including the 1-UP Factory Store inside the land.

Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter

On the Upper Lot, guests can experience the return of Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which brings a lively sparkle to the land decked in twinkling lights and themed décor fitting for each location within Hogsmeade.

In addition to its holiday décor, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter features a variety of festive experiences that effectively bring the Christmas spirit to life throughout the land.

Guests can listen to the Hogwarts a cappella Frog Choir perform a number of memorable holiday tunes throughout the day, and then return to the land as twilight settles at night to take in the stunning sights and sounds of the The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle as it lights up Hogwarts with vibrant imagery that further immerses guests in the Christmas spirit of the Wizarding World.

Grinchmas

Saving the best for last, Grinchmas brings a true sense of Who-liday cheer to Universal Plaza as always as the centerpiece of the holiday festivities in the theme park.

Guests can participate in delightful photo opportunities with the Grinch, his loyal dog Max, and a handful of other citizens of Whoville that can be found around Universal Plaza throughout the day, who all undoubtedly serve as the heart of the event.

There’s an indescribably optimistic twinkle of cheer that surrounds every Who – and of course, the Grinch himself – as they wander about in character, each sporting a memorable personality that uniquely distinguishes them from one another. Whether it be Postal Patty, Cindy-Lou Who, Martha May Whovier, or even the Grinch himself, you’re always sure to have a memorable interaction with the citizens of Whoville that brightens your day.

Trim Up the Tree Lot additionally offers guests the opportunity to make a paper ornament that they can hang on a nearby Grinchmas tree or bring home as a memorable holiday souvenir for their own Christmas tree.

At the Whoville Post Office, guests can also grow their hearts three sizes by mailing a postcard sharing three good deeds of theirs in exchange for Universal Studios Hollywood’s Discover a Star Foundation making a donation to School on Wheels – an organization dedicated to educating homeless youth.

Guests can find a variety of festive food and drink offerings at the Who-bilicious Treats stand – including a “Heart Grow 3 Sizes Cookie”, a bright green Grinch donut, unique themed beverages, and more.

The Who-mingdales stand also offers a selection of Grinch-themed merchandise within the plaza for guests to purchase, located adjacent to Trim Up the Tree Lot.

Throughout the daytime, Grinchmas features two shows running on alternating showtimes: Story Time with Cindy-Lou Who and the Who-Bee-Doo-Wops.

In Story Time with Cindy-Lou Who, Cindy-Lou Who takes center stage as she enthusiastically reads the story of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” to the audience, including her adorable Grinch impersonations and all.

The Who-Bee-Doo-Wops show features a doo-wop singing quartet of talented Whos who perform a delightful musical revue of familiar holiday tunes, which is always a joy to watch as it brings a lively energy to Universal Plaza.

After many years of this style of show returning to Grinchmas in various forms, the Who-Bee-Doo-Wops seem to have found a perfect balance between their performing spiel and incorporating immersive guest interaction. A large crowd of guests appeared to receive it enthusiastically at each performance we dropped by, so be sure to arrive early if you want to grab a seat.

As nighttime approaches and the daytime shows conclude for the day, guests can gather together to enjoy a performance of the Wholiday Tree Lighting.

As usual, the Wholiday Tree Lighting is undoubtedly one of the major highlights of the event. Though the show has been significantly tinkered over the years, it now seems to have settled on using one of the strongest and longest versions of the show from the past with only a few minor adjustments, which we truly enjoyed from beginning to end.

The Wholiday Tree Lighting begins with the citizens of Whoville hosting a Christmas celebration that of course gets interrupted by the abrupt arrival of the Grinch in his usual comedically chaotic fashion, only to end on a heartfelt note that serves as the perfect way to conclude a day at Universal Studios Hollywood this holiday season.

Though not much has changed at this year’s holiday celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood, the combination of Grinchmas, Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and the new addition of holiday decorations in Super Nintendo World makes for an enjoyable holiday lineup this year that you will not want to miss.

We thank Universal Studios Hollywood as always for inviting us to check out all of their new holiday offerings, which run daily through Monday, January 6, 2025.

