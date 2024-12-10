Universal Orlando has announced its first-ever Universal Orlando Resort specialty license plate in collaboration with Orlando non-profit, Give Kids the World.

Featuring the iconic Universal Orlando globe, the specialty plate is now available for pre-sale purchase, with all proceeds benefitting Give Kids The World. Drivers of Florida-registered vehicles can purchase the pre-sale vouchers online and in-person at local tax collector and tag agency offices across the state of Florida.

“We love our enthusiastic fans and Passholders at Universal Orlando and our first-ever specialty license plate is the perfect way to express their passion,” said Karen Irwin, President and Chief Operating Officer of Universal Orlando Resort. “We are so excited to build on our longstanding, treasured partnership with Give Kids The World in support of its incredible mission in this new and unique way.”

Give Kids The World’s mission is to create joy, inspire optimism and ignite an enduring sense of hope in the hearts of children with critical illnesses and their families during life-changing weeklong, cost-free wish vacations in its whimsical nonprofit resort in Central Florida. Since 1986, Give Kids The World Village has welcomed nearly 200,000 families from all 50 states and 77 countries to laugh together, play together and create unforgettable memories away from hospital stays and medical treatments.

The Universal Orlando Resort and Give Kids The World partnership goes back more than 30 years, with Universal supporting the organization through Board service, charitable giving and grant partnerships, as well as in-kind donations including theme park tickets, assistance passes and parking for all Give Kids The World families. The local nonprofit is consistently one of the top five most popular organizations supported by Universal Orlando volunteers, with team members completing more than 4,000 volunteer hours and counting in 2024.

“We are deeply grateful that Universal Orlando Resort has chosen to partner with us on this incredible opportunity,” said Pamela Landwirth, President and CEO of Give Kids The World. “This specialty plate will generate tremendous awareness of our mission and also provide precious funds so that we may continue our promise to children whose one wish is to experience all the adventure that Central Florida has to offer.”

Production of the specialty plates will begin after 3,000 pre-sale vouchers are purchased. The vouchers are $33 plus applicable state administration fees.

