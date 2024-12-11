Donkey Kong Country in Super Nintendo World has officially opened at Universal Studios Japan!

Nintendo Representative Director and Fellow, Mr. Shigeru Miyamoto, and J.L. Bonnier, President and CEO of USJ LLC, along with Mario and Donkey Kong welcomed guests to the Grand Opening Ceremony of Donkey Kong Country.

The headline attraction is “Mine-Cart Madness”. Guests will help Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong on their adventure to protect the “Golden Banana” from the Tiki tribe by hopping into a mine cart and careen through the jungle on this first-of-its-kind family coaster. Utilizing an unprecedented ride system and a unique coaster design, it will send riders on a thrilling adventure where they will experience the jaw-dropping maneuvers – including getting blasted out of a barrel, seemingly jumping over gaps as they speed along a rickety track, and so much more.

“In Donkey Kong Country, visitors can immerse themselves in the lush tropical landscapes seen in the popular video game series and explore real-life locations deep in the jungle, including The Golden Temple. The new attraction, Mine Cart Madness, is a new and innovative coaster design that is not bound by conventional ideas and will offer an unpredictable experience that will make you seemingly jump over gaps. We are looking forward to welcoming our guests to “PLAY WILD!” with a thrilling and ultra-exciting experience that is both visually and instinctively stimulating.” said Daniel Greer, Producer, Universal Creative.

Just like Super Nintendo World, interactive elements will enhance the land experience, with Donkey Kong Country featuring a rhythm-based Congo Drum mini-game that includes a cameo by Rambi if completed successfully.

There is also a Donkey Kong Meet & Greet featuring a fantastic-looking DK.

Jungle Beat Shakes is a quick-service restaurant located within Donkey Kong Country, offering a selection of themed treats. One of its highlights is the DK Wild Dog, which comes topped with avocado and cheese sauce. Additionally, guests can enjoy the banana-flavored DK Crush Sundae, priced at ¥1,300, or ¥2,000 if you’d like to take home a souvenir barrel mug.

Donkey Kong Country will also be a part of Super Nintendo World at Universal Epic Universe when it opens May 22, 2025, in Orlando, Florida.

