SNEAK PEEK: Universal Stella Nova Resort at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando recently invited media members on-site to tour their newest hotel, Universal Stella Nova Resort, before it officially opens this week.

Once it officially opens, Stella Nova will be Universal’s ninth hotel and the first of three hotels opening this year in its new Epic Universe resort area. By this Summer, Universal will boast a line-up of 11 hotels with 11,000 rooms, all offering something different for the guests depending on their style and budget.

Stella Nova Resort and its sister resort, Terra Luna Resort, opening in March, boast a combined total of 1,500 ultramodern guest rooms. They fall into the Prime Value category, which provides guests with hotel options at an affordable price point.

The design is undoubtedly its most unique aspect. Stella Nova draws inspiration from the celestial wonders of space, showcasing galaxies and stars in vibrant teals and purples. Some of the space images found throughout the lobby were actually supplied by NASA.

However, the exterior will be its most recognizable characteristic. It features more than 140,000 stainless steel reflective tiles with a dichroic color effect, which means the hues shift based on the light and viewing angle.

Russ Dagon, SVP of Resort Development at Universal Creative, believes that the hotel’s tiles make it among the largest stainless steel buildings in the world.

He joked that they only installed nine tiles on the first day and were “a little scared” about how long the rest of the installation would take. “We quickly picked up the pace, and everything turned out great,” laughed Dagon.

Dagon views Stella Nova as a boutique hotel, explaining, “It’s one segment of our market and one specialized product that appeals to very specific guests.”

And that’s something to remember: This hotel offers quite a bit for being the lowest-tier category in Universal’s arsenal. Its amenities include Early Park Admission, which allows guests to access one of the three (eventually, four) theme parks up to an hour before the park opens, complimentary transportation to and from the parks, resort-wide charging privileges, and more.

Guests will “probably be drawn by the value price point” alongside all the resort amenities we offer, said Dennis Quinn, SVP, Hotel Commercial Strategy – Universal Orlando.

All 750 rooms in Stella Nova are 315 sq feet and feature double-queen beds with spaceship-style windows that can comfortably sleep up to four guests, with two options for views – Pool Side and Standard, which looks in Epic Universe’s direction. The only accommodation difference is for those with ADA-necessities.

Rooms also include a flat panel TV, basic coffee maker, mini refrigerator, and more than enough outlets and USB ports to charge laptops and phones. Universal has even provided Stella Nova branded toiletries – with “Cosmic Ember” scented shampoo, conditioner, and soap.

The views may be a topic of discussion among guests, as some areas of the “outside world” are very visible from the pool view rooms and the pool area itself. A simple row of trees can resolve the issue, and it’s possible it may still be the plan, but during our visit, it was quite open and obvious. As far as the Epic views, they’re more than reasonable for a Prime Value hotel. Plus, the Epic Universe view isn’t Stella Nova’s selling point – it’s Helios Grand Hotel’s hook.

Due to the lobby’s height, the 3rd floor features a unique experience called the Star Bridge. Since Universal couldn’t build rooms in the area because the lobby was directly below, they added a star effect to the ceiling. It’s nothing fantastical, but it’s a great little touch—and it will surely be a popular social media photo spot.

The pool deck is massive, featuring more than enough space for guests, and includes a 10,000 sq. ft. pool, a kiddie splash pad, and a hot tub. The Galaxy Bar, the pool’s bar, looks absolutely fantastic and will be a very popular hangout spot.

Other amenities at Stella Nova include a game room, fitness center, and a Universal Studios Store, which features a ton of new Epic Universe merchandise and is seemingly Stella Nova exclusive for the time being.

Stella Nova Resort offers a variety of unique dining options for guests looking to have a meal or grab a quick snack in between visits to the parks, including:

Cosmos Cafe and Market – the quick service restaurant features made-to-order American classics for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, plus a selection of grab-and-go items.

the quick service restaurant features made-to-order American classics for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, plus a selection of grab-and-go items. Galaxy Bar and Galaxy Grill – Guests can enjoy burgers, quesadillas, and salads at these walk-up service pool bars and grills. Plus, guests 21 and older can purchase cocktails, beer, and wine.

Guests can enjoy burgers, quesadillas, and salads at these walk-up service pool bars and grills. Plus, guests 21 and older can purchase cocktails, beer, and wine. Nova Bar – the hotel’s lobby bar will offer specialty cocktails curated with unique ingredients, along with the classics.

Not everything was open during our visit, so we could only sample a few bites from the Cosmos Cafe. In short, we enjoyed the breakfast, especially the stuffed croissant, but we’ll have a more in-depth review after our stay this week, during which we can try other options.

Something to note if you’re planning to stay at Stella Nova during its opening: Bus transportation to the North Campus, AKA the current resort, will take a little longer due to ongoing road construction as they finish Epic Universe. Detours will be in effect until the roads are finished.

Guests can now book reservations or vacation packages at Stella Nova Resort and Terra Luna Resort. To learn more, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com/StellaTerraResorts.

