Dates announced for Halloween Horror Nights 34 at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando has announced dates for Halloween Horror Nights 34, taking place on select nights between August 29 through November 2, 2025.

The news came from their announcement of 2025’s schedule of events.

Details for the event are still under wraps but we can expect it to include haunted houses, scare zones, live entertainment, and, of course, the opportunity to enjoy some of Universal’s amazing attractions.

Tickets and other packages will be announced at a later time.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that HORROR-filled Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.