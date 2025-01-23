Universal Orlando shares schedule for 2025’s Special and Seasonal Events

Universal Orlando has released this year’s schedule of events so guests can now start planning their 2025 vacation – including dates for Halloween Horror Nights 34, the Holidays at Universal, and the all-new Volcano Bay Nights.

Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval begins through , where guests can celebrate 30 years of letting the good times roll all while dining on international cuisine from across the globe, watching a spectacular parade with dazzling floats and enjoying live concerts from some of the biggest names in music – from T-Pain to Joe Jonas and more.

Halloween Horror Nights returns earlier than ever before on select nights, beginning through

Holidays at Universal begin November 21 and run daily through December 31. Guests can celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with an incredible collection of festive experiences, like the awe-inspiring Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and a chance to meet the mean, green one himself—the Grinch—during Grinchmas. Guests can also admire festive décor across the destination and dine on delicious, holiday-themed food and beverage offerings.

Universal is introducing the all-new Universal Volcano Bay Nights on select nights in April and May. Guests can enjoy Volcano Bay at night with live entertainment and special meet-and-greet characters. Additional details and tickets will be revealed soon.

Guests will also be able to celebrate the return of Butterbeer Season, which begins March 1 and continues through May 31. This season will give guests a chance to enjoy Butterbeer in all-new ways within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, from sweet treats to themed merchandise and more.

Additionally, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will once again celebrate Back to Hogwarts this fall. More details to come.

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO’S 2025 EVENT DATES Date Event and 25 Rock the Universe – Universal Mardi Gras , 26 and , 10, 17 Universal Volcano Bay Nights – (select nights) Halloween Horror Nights – Holidays at Universal

Universal CityWalk will also be hosting various events and special experiences throughout the year – from the Mardi Gras After Party to a St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Pat O’Brien’s and Summer Live Music, to the Red Coconut’s transformation to the Cursed Coconut Club during Mardi Gras, Dead Coconut Club for Halloween Horror Nights and Green and Red Coconut Club for the Holidays.

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO HOTELS EVENTS AND EXPERIENCES

Guests can also choose from special experiences and events at select hotels, where they can:

Embrace the ‘aloha’ spirit at the Wantilan Luau at Loews Royal Pacific Resort , a festive, family-friendly luau and dinner show. Shows begin at 6 p.m. on evenings (subject to change). To purchase tickets, click here

the ‘aloha’ spirit at the at , a festive, family-friendly luau and dinner show. Shows begin at 6 p.m. on evenings (subject to change). To purchase tickets, click Enjoy a live acoustic performance while they feast on a delicious brunch full of comfort food with a tinge of Southern twang during the Acoustic Brunch at The Kitchen in the Hard Rock Hotel . Brunch takes place every . To make a reservation, click here

at in the . Brunch takes place every . To make a reservation, click Be transported to the Mediterranean at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel’s Harbor Nights, featuring unlimited gourmet food and wines from the hotel’s restaurants, live music and a traditional opera performance. Harbor Nights will take place on , , and . To purchase tickets, click here

Hard Rock Hotel, Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, and Loews Sapphire Falls Resort will also offer special dining for guests on Easter, Mother’s Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve.

