Universal Orlando Passholder Bonus Benefits returns in May 2025 with perks & discounts

Universal Orlando has announced Passholder Bonus Benefits, an event celebrating their annual passholders with extra perks, will return May 1-22, 2025.

Annual and Seasonal Passholders will have the opportunity to experience Universal Orlando with extra benefits only available for a limited time.

Here are some of the exclusive offerings that Universal Orlando Passholders can enjoy during Passholder Bonus Benefits:

Passholder-Exclusive Dining Locations located at Universal’s Great Movie Escape in CityWalk and Lombard’s Seafood Grille in Universal Studios Florida. From 12 pm until 30 minutes before park close.

located at Universal’s Great Movie Escape in CityWalk and Lombard’s Seafood Grille in Universal Studios Florida. From 12 pm until 30 minutes before park close. Food and beverage Passholders can purchase exclusive menu items at select locations. To order a Passholder exclusive menu item, ask venue Team Member for assistance.

Universal CityWalk

Voodoo Doughnut Sweet and Salty Crunchy Donut

Yeast doughnut dipped in Nutella with chocolate hazelnut icing, caramel sauce, Maldon salt and sugar sprinkles. ($4.50 + Tax)

Bread Box Meatball Sub

Fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil, pomodoro sauce on a toasted hoagie roll. ($15.99 + Tax)

The Cowfish Sushi Pizza

Crispy rice crust, spicy mayo, Kani salad, jalapenos, scallions, eel sauce, and coriander sprouts. ($20.00 + Tax)

Pat O’Brien’s Crawfish Poutine

Crispy potato wedges, sweet peppers, scallions, andouille sausage, lime sour cream and Cajun cheese sauce. ($16.95 + Tax)

Margaritaville Spicy Citrus Mahi Mahi Sandwich

Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Coleslaw, Brioche Bun, Lava Lava Sauce and Basil Aioli. ($24.95 + Tax)

Universal’s Great Movie Escape Medjai Mule

Combination of New Amsterdam gin, Old Forester bourbon, ginger beer, lime juice and agave nectar. Garnished with an orange wedge. ($14.75 + Tax)

Starbucks Vanilla Cold Brew with Vanilla Cold Foam, Caramel Crunch, and Caramel Drizzle

Vanilla Cold Brew crowned with a silky Caramel Cold Foam, topped with a crunchy caramel finish and decadent drizzle. Tall: $6.48 + Tax Grande: $6.78 + Tax Venti: $6.98 + Tax

Universal Studios Florida Lombard’s Landing Salmon Tuna Crispy Tacos

Salmon and Tuna Tartar, Ponzu mayo, avocado, crispy wanton tacos, and pickled cucumbers ($19.00 + Tax)

Chez Alcatraz Medjai Mule

Combination of New Amsterdam gin, Old Forester bourbon, ginger beer, lime juice and agave nectar. Garnished with an orange wedge. ($14.75 + Tax)

Universal Islands of Adventure Mythos Restaurant Crispy Za’Atar Spiced Chicken Sandwich

Hand Breaded Chicken Thigh, Fennel Onion Slaw, Feta Cheese, Brioche Bun, Honey Spiced Brussels Sprouts. ($20.00 + Tax)



Get 35% off the purchase of a My Universal Photos Annual Pass Photo Package when purchased in the park.

the purchase of a My Universal Photos Annual Pass Photo Package when purchased in the park. Passholders can purchase one any Amazing Pictures photo product in Universal Studios Florida and receive another of equal or lesser value for free.

Exclusive UOAP Magnet will be available for Passholders to pick up for FREE at the UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon in Universal Islands of Adventure from 11am – 4pm daily and at the Tonight Shop in Universal Studios Florida from park open to close. The magnet celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Jaws.

will be available for Passholders to pick up for FREE at the UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon in Universal Islands of Adventure from 11am – 4pm daily and at the Tonight Shop in Universal Studios Florida from park open to close. The magnet celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Jaws. Volcano Bay Early Park Admission allows 3-Park Power and Seasonal Passholders to enter the water theme park up to 30 minutes prior to park opening.

Passholder Perks also include the Universal Orlando hotels:

One (1) complimentary dessert with the purchase of a lunch or dinner entrée, per passholder, at Trattoria del Porto at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel.

Buy one (1) draft beer or house wine, get one (1) draft beer or house wine free, per Passholder, per visit. Must be 21+ with valid photo ID.

The Kitchen at Hard Rock Hotel

Jake’s American Bar at Loews Royal Pacific Resort

Amatista Cookhouse at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort

Buy one (1) 4-7 Day Refillable Souvenir Cup for the price of a 1-3 Day Refillable Souvenir Cup, per Passholder, per visit.

Urban Pantry at Universal Aventura Hotel

Bayliner Diner at Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort

Beach Break Cafe at Universal Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites

Pier 8 Market at Universal Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites

Cosmos Café and Market at Universal Stella Nova Resort

Omega Café and Market at Universal Terra Luna Resort

For more information on this year’s Passholder Bonus Benefits and additional Passholder perks, visit UniversalOrlando.com

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.