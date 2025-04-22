Universal Orlando Passholder Bonus Benefits returns in May 2025 with perks & discounts

Universal Orlando has announced Passholder Bonus Benefits, an event celebrating their annual passholders with extra perks, will return May 1-22, 2025.
Annual and Seasonal Passholders will have the opportunity to experience Universal Orlando with extra benefits only available for a limited time.
Here are some of the exclusive offerings that Universal Orlando Passholders can enjoy during Passholder Bonus Benefits:
- Passholder-Exclusive Dining Locations located at Universal’s Great Movie Escape in CityWalk and Lombard’s Seafood Grille in Universal Studios Florida. From 12 pm until 30 minutes before park close.
- Food and beverage Passholders can purchase exclusive menu items at select locations. To order a Passholder exclusive menu item, ask venue Team Member for assistance.
Universal CityWalk
Voodoo Doughnut
-
- Sweet and Salty Crunchy Donut
Yeast doughnut dipped in Nutella with chocolate hazelnut icing, caramel sauce, Maldon salt and sugar sprinkles. ($4.50 + Tax)
Bread Box
-
- Meatball Sub
Fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil, pomodoro sauce on a toasted hoagie roll. ($15.99 + Tax)
The Cowfish
-
- Sushi Pizza
Crispy rice crust, spicy mayo, Kani salad, jalapenos, scallions, eel sauce, and coriander sprouts. ($20.00 + Tax)
Pat O’Brien’s
-
- Crawfish Poutine
Crispy potato wedges, sweet peppers, scallions, andouille sausage, lime sour cream and Cajun cheese sauce. ($16.95 + Tax)
Margaritaville
-
- Spicy Citrus Mahi Mahi Sandwich
Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Coleslaw, Brioche Bun, Lava Lava Sauce and Basil Aioli. ($24.95 + Tax)
Universal’s Great Movie Escape
-
- Medjai Mule
Combination of New Amsterdam gin, Old Forester bourbon, ginger beer, lime juice and agave nectar. Garnished with an orange wedge. ($14.75 + Tax)
Starbucks
-
- Vanilla Cold Brew with Vanilla Cold Foam, Caramel Crunch, and Caramel Drizzle
Vanilla Cold Brew crowned with a silky Caramel Cold Foam, topped with a crunchy caramel finish and decadent drizzle.
- Tall: $6.48 + Tax
- Grande: $6.78 + Tax
- Venti: $6.98 + Tax
Universal Studios Florida
Lombard’s Landing
-
- Salmon Tuna Crispy Tacos
Salmon and Tuna Tartar, Ponzu mayo, avocado, crispy wanton tacos, and pickled cucumbers ($19.00 + Tax)
Chez Alcatraz
-
- Medjai Mule
Combination of New Amsterdam gin, Old Forester bourbon, ginger beer, lime juice and agave nectar. Garnished with an orange wedge. ($14.75 + Tax)
Universal Islands of Adventure
Mythos Restaurant
-
- Crispy Za’Atar Spiced Chicken Sandwich
Hand Breaded Chicken Thigh, Fennel Onion Slaw, Feta Cheese, Brioche Bun, Honey Spiced Brussels Sprouts. ($20.00 + Tax)
- Get 35% off the purchase of a My Universal Photos Annual Pass Photo Package when purchased in the park.
- Passholders can purchase one any Amazing Pictures photo product in Universal Studios Florida and receive another of equal or lesser value for free.
- Exclusive UOAP Magnet will be available for Passholders to pick up for FREE at the UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon in Universal Islands of Adventure from 11am – 4pm daily and at the Tonight Shop in Universal Studios Florida from park open to close. The magnet celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Jaws.
- Volcano Bay Early Park Admission allows 3-Park Power and Seasonal Passholders to enter the water theme park up to 30 minutes prior to park opening.
Passholder Perks also include the Universal Orlando hotels:
One (1) complimentary dessert with the purchase of a lunch or dinner entrée, per passholder, at Trattoria del Porto at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel.
Buy one (1) draft beer or house wine, get one (1) draft beer or house wine free, per Passholder, per visit. Must be 21+ with valid photo ID.
- The Kitchen at Hard Rock Hotel
- Jake’s American Bar at Loews Royal Pacific Resort
- Amatista Cookhouse at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort
Buy one (1) 4-7 Day Refillable Souvenir Cup for the price of a 1-3 Day Refillable Souvenir Cup, per Passholder, per visit.
- Urban Pantry at Universal Aventura Hotel
- Bayliner Diner at Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort
- Beach Break Cafe at Universal Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites
- Pier 8 Market at Universal Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites
- Cosmos Café and Market at Universal Stella Nova Resort
- Omega Café and Market at Universal Terra Luna Resort
Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.
