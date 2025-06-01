Five Nights at Freddy’s is coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2025

Universal Parks has announced that Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando and Hollywood will feature the popular survival horror franchise, Five Nights at Freddy’s.

The announcement was made on their social channels, with more details to be shared soon.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is a survival horror video game franchise, first released in 2014. Set in a haunted pizzeria resembling Chuck E. Cheese’s, players take on the role of a night security guard tasked with monitoring creepy, malfunctioning animatronic characters that come to life after hours, with characters such as Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie the Bunny, and Chica the Chicken.

The franchise has since expanded into multiple sequels, spin-offs, and, more recently, a feature film, with a sequel, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, releasing in theaters on December 5, 2025.

Halloween Horror Nights 34 will take place at Universal Studios Florida starting Friday, August 29, 2025.

Halloween Horror Nights 2025 will kick off at Universal Studios Hollywood starting Thursday, Sept 4, 2025.

