What’s Happening at the Universal Parks – Week of June 2, 2025

Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from June 2, 2025, to June 8, 2025.

Universal Orlando

Universal Epic Universe is now open!

Guests can celebrate Jaws’ 50th Anniversary by visiting “Amity” in San Francisco at Universal Studios Florida. The area will offer limited-time food, drink, and merchandise.

In celebration of the upcoming live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon, a themed shopping experience will be added to the Lost Continent, near Doc Sugrue’s Desert Kebab House.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

No refurbishments at this time.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Nothing scheduled at this time.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

Transformers: The Ride 3D is closed for refurbishment. The attraction is expected to reopen sometime in June 2025.

